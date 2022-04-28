UNK unveils new digital video boards in Health and Sports Center

KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer stood under the newest addition to the UNK Health and Sports Center.

A nearly seven-ton, center-hanging video board will make its official debut at next month’s graduation ceremony.

“There are many benefits and opportunities that these boards can generate for the University,” Bauer said. “First and foremost, these beautiful boards will look great and be an amazing addition to our university commencement ceremonies. … I don’t think there will be a bad seat in the house.”

The boards, as well as four video boards mounted in each corner of the arena, are the end result of a project that has spanned more than three-years. They offer high-definition replays and information videos as well as promotions and advertising.

“The benefits to intercollegiate athletics, I truly believe are fairly endless,” Bauer said. “The new digital boards help us align with our strategic initiatives, most notably, minimize maximizing campus and community spirit. We aspire to develop an engaging fan experience for the campus and the community.”

Bauer hopes the screens will enhance the student-athlete experience, improve player recognition, generate more energy at contests and improve the home-court advantage.

The boards give UNK the capablility of having a ‘Fan Cam,’ show in-game action, provide virtual scoring and statistics, show live updates and animation, produce player features and showcase corporate sponsors.

He hopes the boards can be used as a recruiting and marketing tool.

“One thing I’m excited about is the entertainment value for our fans. We truly believe that this will enhance our fan experience,” Bauer said.