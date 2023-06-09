KEARNEY — Caleb Diller, a native of Waco, Texas, has been named the new University of Nebraska at Kearney assistant tennis coach. coach.

The University will field a men's team for first time in several years this fall.

"Caleb is very familiar with the challenge of bringing in all new student-athletes and implementing a team philosophy and identity from day one," UNK head coach Scott Shafer said. "He is articulate, enthusiastic and has a love for tennis, especially the college format."

Diller comes to UNK after serving as a volunteer coach at Division II Lubbock Christian for almost two years. During that time the Chaparrals started both men's and women's tennis. The 2022-23 year was the first competitive season for both teams with the men posting a 12-10 record and the women going 14-11.

Diller also was a volunteer assistant at his alma mater, Division II Shorter (Ga.) University, for 1.5 years. His other coaching experience came at the Coosa C.C. (Ga.) where he was a tennis coach for almost three years.

Diller began his playing career at Division III Sul Ross (Texas) State before finishing up at Shorter in 2020.