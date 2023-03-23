KEARNEY – Thirty-six alumni of the Tri-City Storm organization — 34 players and two coaches — are set to compete for the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey National Championship.
The 16-team tournament begins today, and will conclude on April 8 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Four teams were assigned to each regional location, with regional champions qualifying for this year’s Frozen Four. The postseason tournament champions from six conferences earned automatic bids. The NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Committee also selected 10 at-large selections. The tournament utilizes a single-elimination format.
The automatic qualifiers for this year’s tournament are Boston University (Hockey East Association), Canisius (Atlantic Hockey Association), Colgate (Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference), Michigan (Big Ten Conference), Minnesota State (Central Collegiate Hockey Association), and St. Cloud State (National Collegiate Hockey Conference).
Tri-City Storm Alumni in the NCAA Men’s Division I Hockey Tournament are:
— Boston Terriers: Jeremy Wilmer (Forward, Freshman).
— Canisius Golden Griffins: Daniel DiGrande (Forward, Senior); Jacob Barczewski (Goaltender, Senior).
— Cornell Big Red: Jack Lagerstrom (Defenseman, Junior), #18 Kyler Kovich (Forward, Sophomore).
— Denver Pioneers: Carter Mazur (Forward, Sophomore).
— Harvard Crimson: Jace Foskey (Defenseman, Senior), Kyle Aucoin (Defenseman, Sophomore), Wyllum Deveaux (Defenseman, Senior).
— Merrimack Warriors: Filip Forsmark (Forward, Senior).
— Michigan Wolverines: Gavin Brindley (Forward, Freshman), Keaton Pehrson (Defenseman, Senior), Johnny Druskinis (Defenseman, Freshman), Mark Estapa (Forward, Sophomore), Bill Muckalt (Associate Head Coach)
— Michigan Tech Huskies: Nick Nardella (Forward, Junior); Jake Crespi (Forward, Senior); Blais Richartz (Forward, Junior)
— Minnesota Golden Gophers: Mike Koster (Defenseman, Junior), Rhett Pitlick (Forward, Sophomore), Matthew Knies (Forward, Sophomore)
— Minnesota State Mavericks: Christian Fitzgerald (Forward, Freshman), Mason Wheeler (Defenseman, Freshman), Brendan Furry (Forward, Senior), Steven Bellini (Defenseman, Sophomore), Tony Malinowski (Defenseman, Junior)
— Ohio State Buckeyes: Cole McWard (Defenseman, Sophomore), Davis Burnside (Forward, Freshman), JB Bittner (Assistant Coach).
— Penn State Nittany Lions: Ben Schoen (Forward, Sophomore), Chase McLane (Forward, Junior), Connor McMenamin (Forward, Senior).
— Quinnipiac Bobcats: Victor Czerneckianair (Forward, Freshman), Joey Cipollone (Forward, Senior), Chase Clark (Goaltender, Freshman)
— St. Cloud State Huskies: Joe Molenaar (Forward, Junior).