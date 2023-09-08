KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's soccer team ended a xxxxxx-game winless streak by beating Quincy 3-0 Friday afternoon at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
The Lopers, who scored only four goals the entirety of last season, jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first half as Emily Flowers headed in a corner kick at 20:29 and Corynne Olsen chased down a long pass and slipped the ball past Quincy goalie Julia Mincher five minutes later.
Sarah Levy wrapped up the scoring in the 52nd minute, poking in a rebound.
Aspen Brandich, Katie Pagel and Lily Engeman earned teh assists.
UNK (1-1-0) faces Drury University on Sunday. Drury defeated Eastern New Mexico, 3-0, in Friday's early game.