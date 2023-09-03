BETHANY, Okla. – Southern Nazarene converted two penalty kicks and scored three times in the second half to hand the University of Nebraska at Kearney women's soccer team a 4-0 loss in UNK's season opener on Saturday in Bethany, Okla.

The Crimson Storm, 2-0 after a win over Newman University on Thursday, held the Lopers to three shots in each half.

With six minutes left in the first half, SNU junior midfielder Natalie Montanez scored on a penalty kick to give teh Storm the halftime lead. In the second half, freshman forward Bella Morgas took a pass from junior midfielder Karla Ramierez and scored her third goal of the fall at the 52:20 mark. Morgas added another 15 minutes later with the last goal coming via penalty kick in the 78th minute from sophomore midfielder Kenzie Macklin.