KEARNEY — The Drury University Panthers scored in the 23rd and 67th minutes to defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 2-0, on a soggy Sunday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.

The game was delayed almost a full hour as two lightening delays set back the early contest between Quincy (Ill.) and Eastern New Mexico. That game, in driving rain at times, featured five second-half goals and a 3-3 tie.

Drury (3-1-0) controlled the action throughout earning 11 second-half corner kicks and taking 11 first-half shots. UNK’s defense blocked many of those offensive chances with junior keeper Mackenzie Smith recording six saves.

“They are a very good team, and they knew how they wanted to play. They forced us to play their game and dictated the tempo,” UNK coach Rob Breton said.

The Panthers got on the board midway through the half when junior Tara Simon darted in from the right side to record her second goal of the season. She took a team-high seven shots, putting three on goal.

“We gifted a goal to them on the corner by given a free open runner. On their first goal, you got to give (Simon) credit. That was a heck of a cut in, back post. Absolutely smashed it and that was a great stroke,” Breton said.

UNK (1-3) got a first half shot from junior newcomer Ivana Siles with sophomore sCorynne Olsen and Reagan Downes getting off shots on goal down the stretch.

Drury added an insurance goal in the second half when senior Andrea Camargo headed in a corner taken by sophomore Elena Perez.

UNK plays non-league games against Fort Hays State on Friday at Hays, Kansas, before hosting Washburn at 2 p.m. Sunday.