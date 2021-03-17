Shiloh Robinson first KHS grad to play in NCAA Tourney

INDIANAPOLIS — As Shiloh Robinson prepares for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis, he is making history back home as he will be the first player out of Kearney High to play in the tournament.
“It’s obviously been a dream of mine,” said Robinson, a sophomore forward for Liberty University. “Growing up I’ve always watched March Madness and always wanted to participate. It is very satisfying this year.”
However, that dream took a detour last season in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Flames were coming off a victory in the ASUN Conference Championship and received an automatic berth in last year’s NCAA tournament.
Robinson was finding his way to make a name for himself on the biggest stage. Then COVID-19 took it all away in a blink of an eye when the NCAA decided to cancel March Madness. While emotions ran deep for the upperclassmen, Robinson, a freshman, still was trying to soak it all in.
“There were a lot of mixed emotions,” he said. “Obviously March Madness is the goal, and that’s what we wanted to do. But it’s the process, buying in everyday, and the journey of where we’ve started in the beginning of the year to that. So, based off of not being able to compete, it was kind of frustrating. You worked to achieve a goal. You put in the work and just couldn’t participate.
“I felt really bad for the seniors because that was their last opportunity. For me specifically, I was obviously disappointed, but I didn’t really understand the gravity of potentially not playing in it.”
One year later, the Flames are back where they want to be.
Liberty won its second straight conference title and now holds a No. 13 seed. They will take on the fourth-seed. Oklahoma State University.
Going into his second year with the Flames, Robinson played all 35 games and even made his first collegiate start this year. On Feb. 27, in Liberty’s win over Bellarmine, Robinson had a career-high 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. The Flames enter the NCAA tournament on a 12-game winning streak.
Robinson knew in his sophomore year that Liberty was going to depend on him more this season.
“Last year we had four seniors that meant a lot to us,” Robinson said. “We had a lot of leaders. Going into this year, we had leaders that needed to step up. We’re relatively young and needed the help from the younger guys. We have four to five freshmen this year and helped them learn the system offensively. I didn’t have that many expectations going in. I was a little unsure on how it was going to work out. My role has improved throughout my time here.”
Robinson believed his improvements came from his strength and physicality. Even back when he was a Bearcat and they were ranked No. 2 in the state, Robinson was already at 200 pounds, but after two years of weight training, it’s all starting to pay off.
“We have a good strength and conditioning coach who has really transformed me,” Robinsons said. “I feel a lot better and stronger so I can hold my own versus stronger guys, being able to stay in front of quick guards.”
Robinson also has a strong relationship with Liberty’s coach Ritchie McKay. He considers the reigning ASUN’s Coach of the Year a “basketball genius.”
“He really cares about us as individuals,” Robinson said. “He’s helped me grow confidence in myself. He helped me grow as a basketball player and a person.”