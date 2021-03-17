Shiloh Robinson first KHS grad to play in NCAA Tourney

“I felt really bad for the seniors because that was their last opportunity. For me specifically, I was obviously disappointed, but I didn’t really understand the gravity of potentially not playing in it.”

One year later, the Flames are back where they want to be.

Liberty won its second straight conference title and now holds a No. 13 seed. They will take on the fourth-seed. Oklahoma State University.

Going into his second year with the Flames, Robinson played all 35 games and even made his first collegiate start this year. On Feb. 27, in Liberty’s win over Bellarmine, Robinson had a career-high 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. The Flames enter the NCAA tournament on a 12-game winning streak.

Robinson knew in his sophomore year that Liberty was going to depend on him more this season.

“Last year we had four seniors that meant a lot to us,” Robinson said. “We had a lot of leaders. Going into this year, we had leaders that needed to step up. We’re relatively young and needed the help from the younger guys. We have four to five freshmen this year and helped them learn the system offensively. I didn’t have that many expectations going in. I was a little unsure on how it was going to work out. My role has improved throughout my time here.”