Lopers take advantage of turnovers to defeat Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Quarterback TJ Davis threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, and the University of Nebraska at Kearney defense shut down 23rd-ranked Pittsburg State in the second half as the Lopers prevailed, 28-17, Saturday night.

The Lopers (2-0), who are riding a five-game winning streak dating back to 2019, took advantage of three turnovers to win for the second straight year in “The Jungle,” Pittsburg State’s stadium.

“Defensively, the turnovers were big. We knew going in our secondary had to play well,” UNK head coach Josh Lynn said on the The River 93.1 FM radio postgame show. “We got beat with a flea flicker (in the first half) but our corners, without a starter, played extremely well.

“Gabriel Amegatcher had a great performance tonight. ... Atoa Fox had a great performance tonight. It was a good team effort but the defense really stepped up.”

The offense went to the air as Davis tossed scoring passes of 15, 30 and 44 yards. He finished 11 of 17 for 198 yards. Davis secured the win with a 3-yard scoring run on third down with three minutes left.

Pitt finished 7 of 15 on third down and was held to 182 yards in the second half.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}