Lopers second seed in NCAA Regional after winning MIAA Tournament championship

HAYS, Kan. — Long after the fort Hays State fans had cleared out of Gross Memorial Coliseum to find a place to commiserate in their disappointment, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team remained on the floor cutting down nets, taking photos and celebrating the school’s first conference championship since 2004.
The Lopers led, wire to wire, and sealed a spot in the NCAA Division II regional with a 57-51 win over top-seeded Fort Hays State.
The Lopers are the second seed in the Central Region and will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Warrensburg, Missouri, against the winner of Minnesota-Duluth/Emporia State.
Due to the on-going pandemic the Division II field was reduced from 64 to 48 teams (six teams in eight regions) this year. Regional host sites were determined by a bid process with MIAA-member Central Missouri selected as the Central host.
This year’s Elite Eight will be in Columbus, Ohio, from March 23-26.
This is UNK’s 14th all-time trip to the NCAA Tournament with the program holding an all-time record of 6-13, advancing to the “Sweet 16” in 1998 and 2007.
Sunday, UNK came out hot and put the Tigers in a deep freeze.
Haley Simental, sidelined by injury when the Tigers won back-to-back games over the Lopers in late January, made her presence known from the start,. Her three-pointer on the Lopers’ second possession got the ball rolling. By the end of the quarter, she had eight of her 14 points in the game and UNK had sprinted out to a 13-1 lead.
The lead grew to 16 points three times in the second quarter, but the Tigers didn’t fade away. By halftime, they cut the lead to 11. Two minutes into the second half, Fort Hays State had cut the lead to six.
That’s when Brooke Carlson stepped up.
The 6-foot-1 UNK senior, voted the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, scored the Lopers’ first 10 points of the second half and the double-digit lead rematerialized.
But the Tigers, who had won 17 straight and played in three of the last four MIAA Tournament title games, had another run in them. Led by Jaden Hobbs, who scored nine of her team-high 14 points, in the fourth quarter, the Tigers pulled within three twice in the last four minutes. But when Hobbs missed two free throws with nine seconds left, the game was decided.
Carlson finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Elisa Backes, who joined Carlson and Simental on the all-tournament team, scored eight points. Klaire Kirsch pulled down 15 rebounds, 11 in the first half.
For Fort Hays State, Katie Wagner added 13 points. Jessie Sallach of Callaway added eight points.
UNK 57, Fort Hays State 51
Score by Quarters
UNK (22-3)19 10 14 14 — 57
Fort Hays (22-3)7 11 13 20 — 51
Nebraska-Kearney — Brooke Carlson 18, Haley Simental 14, Elisa Backes 8, Kelsey Sanger 6, Trinity Law 5, Maegan Holt 3, Klaire Kirsch 3.
Fort Hays State — Jaden Hobbs 14, Katie Wagner 13, Jessie Sallach 8, Madison Mittie 5, Whitney Randall 5, Olivia Hollenbeck 4, Lauryn Reither 2.