Lopers second seed in NCAA Regional after winning MIAA Tournament championship

HAYS, Kan. — Long after the fort Hays State fans had cleared out of Gross Memorial Coliseum to find a place to commiserate in their disappointment, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team remained on the floor cutting down nets, taking photos and celebrating the school’s first conference championship since 2004.

The Lopers led, wire to wire, and sealed a spot in the NCAA Division II regional with a 57-51 win over top-seeded Fort Hays State.

The Lopers are the second seed in the Central Region and will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Warrensburg, Missouri, against the winner of Minnesota-Duluth/Emporia State.

Due to the on-going pandemic the Division II field was reduced from 64 to 48 teams (six teams in eight regions) this year. Regional host sites were determined by a bid process with MIAA-member Central Missouri selected as the Central host.

This year’s Elite Eight will be in Columbus, Ohio, from March 23-26.

This is UNK’s 14th all-time trip to the NCAA Tournament with the program holding an all-time record of 6-13, advancing to the “Sweet 16” in 1998 and 2007.

Sunday, UNK came out hot and put the Tigers in a deep freeze.