Lopers go undefeated in Rosella Meier volleyball invite

West Texas A&M maintained a similar statistical performance in the second set but faced in the third with a match-low 11 kills and a .143 efficiency.

UNK’s kill total slipped in the second and third sets but efficiency jumped from .167 in the first set to .300-plus in the second two.

Bailee Sterling led UNK with 10 kills, hitting .444. Squiers had nine kills and a .444 efficiency. Mauch and Emersen Cyza also had nine kills each.

West Texas A&M’s Torrey Miller led all attackers with 12 kills, but she was the focus of UNK’s defense.

“They’re not easy to stop, but they are somewhat predictable. They’re going to go to (Miller) all night long,” coach Squiers said.

Behind Miller, Kayla Elliott had six kills. Right-side hitters Ashlyn Vinyard and Camy Jones had five kills. In 127 attacks, the Buffs had just 38 kills.

West Texas A&M’s .143 hitting efficiency has relaxed some of the fears Squiers had about this team, which lost its top defensive players from the last two years. In addition, libero Lindsay Nottlemann was not available because of an injury.