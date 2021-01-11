Loper wrestlers fall to No. 9 Iowa State, roll Loras College

AMES, Iowa — The University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team, ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division II, lost to Division I No. 9 Iowa State, 38-4, Sunday afternoon at Ames, Iowa, before dominating Division III power Loras College, 25-14.

Redshirt senior Matt Malcom (165 pounds) went 2-0, claiming the only victory in the dual with the Cyclones. He scored a major decision over Isaac Judge, 13-4, and pinned Loras’ Matt Connolly. Malcom had eight near-fall points and a second-period takedown in the win over Judge while sticking Connolly at 2:47.

UNK was competitive against ISU as Wesley Dawkins (141) lost 7-5 in sudden victory, Josh Portillo (125) lost by a 6-5 score and Sam Turner (149) lost 9-7.

Against Loras College, UNK won six weight classes as Portillo, Dawkins, Turner, Jacob Wasser (157) and Nick James (141) won by decisions and Joseph Reimers (197) posted a 12-3 major decision.

The Lopers host Chadron State at noon Saturday in Cushing Coliseum.