Loper women win clash of unbeatens

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team shot an even 50 percent from the field, had 14 second-chance points and got a late 3-pointer from junior forward Elisa Backes to upset No. 21 Central Missouri, 68-56, Saturday afternoon at Warrensburg.
In a clash of unbeaten teams, UNK (8-0) claimed sole possession of first place in the MIAA. The Lopers also picked up their first-ever win at UCM (7-1) and snapped the Jennies’ 18-game home win streak.
“This is a special group. They have some experience and the last two years we were down here it was decided in the fourth quarter. It was a six-point game at the half (today) but it felt like we had some self-inflicted wounds so it could’ve been more,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio post-game show. “That third quarter was a clinic the way we started. To come in here a get a win … it’s an unbelievable outcome for our program.”
The Lopers led most of the game, hitting seven 3-pointers, and grabbing 15 offensive rebounds. However, Central Missouri went on an 11-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to make things more than interesting.
A 3-pointer from the top of the key by Maegan Holt made it 56-41 with 6:38 left. That marked UNK’s biggest lead. But the Lopers failed to score for the next four minutes. During that time Central Missouri hit its own deep three, started to trap on defense, made six free throws and forced three turnovers.
With the lead cut to 56-52, the Lopers turned to Backes, who hit a wide-open trey from the right wing at the 2:39 mark. While UCM countered with two free throws, UNK’s Shiloh McCool followed with a layup and the Jennies didn’t get closer than seven the rest of the way.
“People don’t walk in here and get wins. We’re tough and we get after it. It wasn’t a perfect game by any means but we play hard and have a bunch of winners,” Eighmey said. “This team has a lot of special things left in them.”
Brooke Carlson led the Lopers with 15 points. Haley Simental and Backes added 10 points each. UNK was 25 of 50 from the field, including a 7 of 16 effort from behind the arc.
Carlson was 7 of 9 from the floor while grabbing eight rebounds.
Three Jennies scored in double figures. Graycen Holden led the way with 13.
UNK hosts Missouri Western State on Thursday and Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.
Seven first-half 3-pointers launch Loper men to victory over Mules
Senior forward Austin Luger had another big performance and UNK hit seven first-half 3-pointers then held off Central Missouri, 72-69, Saturday evening at Warrensburg, Missouri.
UCM (2-7) tallied the game’s first five points but the Lopers countered with a 10-0 spurt capped by a 3 by Luger. After a career-high 26 points Thursday in a loss to Lincoln he went all 40 minutes Saturday and had 21 points, 12 boards, five assists, two steals and drew four fouls.
After that, the Lopers didn’t trail the rest of the way. Then led 41-29 at intermission after Luger and Matt Brien hit three 3s apiece and Jake Walker netted one. UCM fought back, making eight of their first 13 shots to get within 45-42. However, every time the Mules got close the Lopers had a response.
“In the first half we looked really good outside of the first two minutes. In the second half we were fine until that nine-minute mark, then it got to seven and then five and you have to buckle your seatbelt,” Lofton said. “It was great to see Matt come out and hit those first-half 3s. That’s how he is the entire practice.”
Walker with 13 points, Brien with 12 and Sam Morris with 10 joined Luger in double figures.
Cameron Hunter led Central Missouri 19 points.
Nationally ranked Missouri Western State and Northwest Missouri State visit next weekend.