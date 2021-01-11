Loper women win clash of unbeatens

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team shot an even 50 percent from the field, had 14 second-chance points and got a late 3-pointer from junior forward Elisa Backes to upset No. 21 Central Missouri, 68-56, Saturday afternoon at Warrensburg.

In a clash of unbeaten teams, UNK (8-0) claimed sole possession of first place in the MIAA. The Lopers also picked up their first-ever win at UCM (7-1) and snapped the Jennies’ 18-game home win streak.

“This is a special group. They have some experience and the last two years we were down here it was decided in the fourth quarter. It was a six-point game at the half (today) but it felt like we had some self-inflicted wounds so it could’ve been more,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio post-game show. “That third quarter was a clinic the way we started. To come in here a get a win … it’s an unbelievable outcome for our program.”

The Lopers led most of the game, hitting seven 3-pointers, and grabbing 15 offensive rebounds. However, Central Missouri went on an 11-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to make things more than interesting.