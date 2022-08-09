Loper volleyball team has key roles to fill this season

KEARNEY — There definitely is a new vibe shaking through the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball program.

Eleven new faces fill nearly half the roster of the Loper squad seeking its 24th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

“Already, we’re off to a great start. I feel confident about this team,” junior middle hitter Bailee Sterling said after Monday’s first practice. “We have some young players that are already stepping up and telling me, ‘Hey, let’s go. .. Get that ball.’”

Effort came in abundance at the first practice, but experience is needed to keep the program at its accustomed level.

“There are more of them that are new, and so you try to go a little slower. That was kind of the point of emphasis today,” coach Rick Squiers said. “There’s a lot of people that are still just trying to figure out how to be a college volleyball player, what that feels like and looks like.”

Squiers said the first practice had a high level of effort but the practice “certainly wasn’t as clean as we would like it to be.”

Some of the younger players showed signs they are ready to go and they will have some opportunities to step into the lineup.

Graduation swept away six key players from last year’s 26-7 team. The departures include All-Americans Anna and Maddie Squiers as well as back row stalwarts Lindsay Nottlemann and Breanna Jones. Also among the departures are Sami Mauch and Gracie Stienike, who filled several roles.

Back to lead this year’s Lopers into the season are Sterling, outside hitters Emersen Cyza of Alliance and CeCe Beahm of Hastings and right-side hitter Lauren Taubenheim of Lincoln Pius X.

“We feel like we have firepower,” Coach Squiers said. “We’re going to be deep on the left pin, which for, a couple years in a row now is a good place to be. We had a lot of years where that was hard to find.

“It’s the things that happen before the hitter gets the ball that we’re still trying to iron out.”

The biggest question is, who will replace Maddie Squiers at setter.

Peyton Neff, a redshirt freshman from North Platte, is probably the front-runner, but last year’s backup, Rhianna Wilhelm from Henderson, is still part of the equation, according to the coach.

The back row also has to come together with Jensen Rowse of Minden the most experienced defensive specialist.

“We lost some ball control last year. We lost our libero. We lost a long-time setter. … Those things, which are critical parts of what you’re trying to do, are going to have to fall into place here in the early going,” Squiers said.

The Lopers will scrimmage the University of Nebraska at Omaha on Aug 20 before starting the season Aug. 26 with the annual Rosella Meier Fall Classic. …

“I think our high end is really still pretty darn high, but how long it takes us to get there? That’s the question mark,” Squiers said.

NOTES: Squiers said middle blocker Michaela Bartels of Bennington is back and healthy. Bartels was a starter on the national runner-up team of 2019 before her season ended with a knee injury in the regional championship. … Others with playing time under their belts are middle hitter Fallon Stutheit of Johnson and outside hitter Asha Regier of Newton, Kansas. … Maddie Squiers and Stienike have joined the coaching staff. … With a squad of 26, University of Nebraska at Kearney has scheduled 29 junior varsity matches to give all members of the team the opportunity for playing time.