Loper men, women sweep Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Junior reserve forward Elisa Backes recorded her third career double-double and fourth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney used a 9-0 fourth-quarter run to slip past Pittsburg State, 57-53, Thursday night at Pittsburg.

The Lopers, the only 11-0 team in NCAA Division II, picked up their first win in Pittsburg since the 1986-87 season. They also snapped Pitt’s seven-game win streak.

“That’s a big-time team win. This unit, when its connected and we’re together, we’ll play anybody in the country,” Loper assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “It’s hard to come in here and win with the way they’ve been playing. But we had some dog in us … we fought.”

It was matchup of great defense vs. great offense with UNK’s “D” coming out on top.

The Lopers held Pitt 19 points below its season scoring average. More importantly, the Gorillas (8-4) tallied just one point during a seven-minute stretch in the fourth quarter.