Loper men, women sweep Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Junior reserve forward Elisa Backes recorded her third career double-double and fourth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney used a 9-0 fourth-quarter run to slip past Pittsburg State, 57-53, Thursday night at Pittsburg.
The Lopers, the only 11-0 team in NCAA Division II, picked up their first win in Pittsburg since the 1986-87 season. They also snapped Pitt’s seven-game win streak.
“That’s a big-time team win. This unit, when its connected and we’re together, we’ll play anybody in the country,” Loper assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “It’s hard to come in here and win with the way they’ve been playing. But we had some dog in us … we fought.”
It was matchup of great defense vs. great offense with UNK’s “D” coming out on top.
The Lopers held Pitt 19 points below its season scoring average. More importantly, the Gorillas (8-4) tallied just one point during a seven-minute stretch in the fourth quarter.
UNK hit four threes in the opening quarter to lead 16-11 but the Gorillas returned the favor in the third, going 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Pitt scored the first five points in the fourth quarter to take its largest lead, 47-41. That’s when the momentum changed dramatically as UNK responded with a 12-1 run that featured six points from Backes and sophomore guard Trinity Law.
UNK’s bench went for 43 points, 22 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. Backes had 20 points, 11 boards, three blocks and three assists. She tied her career-best effort in rebounds and was a point shy of her career-best offensive output.
Law provided good defense on Pitt star Kaylee DaMitz while tallying 10 points, and Shiloh McCool chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.
Pitt got 18 points and five rebounds from starting guard Tristan Gegg with DaMitz at 12 points.
UNK heads to Missouri Southern State (4-7) on Saturday.
Walker scores 30 as UNK men hold on for third win in last four games
University of Nebraska at Kearney senior guard Jake Walker tallied a career-high 30 points and the Lopers sank a season-best 12 three pointers to beat Pittsburg State, 85-75, Thursday night at Pittsburg.
The Lopers (5-7) won for the third time in four outings and avenged a 2020 MIAA Tournament loss to the taller and bigger Gorillas (5-7).
Senior forward Austin Luger worked around a sprained ankle to play almost all 40 minutes with other Loper posts working around foul trouble. UNK, utilizing a 2-3 and a plus-10 rebounding edge, finished 12 of 25 from behind the arc. Pitt countered with its own zone that the Lopers eventually carved up.
“The first 11 games didn’t go quite as we had hoped. But of late we’re playing better basketball,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “Austin showed great grit and has been our backbone.”
Having four starters score in double figures, the Lopers led the entire way. Ahead 34-27 at the break, the lead zoomed to 47-31 after a Luger layup.
The Gorillas had one more run and they cut the deficit to four, 59-55, by the 9:08 mark. But that’s when Walker went nuclear, hitting three 3-pointers in less than two minutes to get the lead back into double digits. Pitt didn’t get closer than nine the rest of the way with Myles Arnold hitting another three.
Among the MIAA 3-point leaders a year ago, Walker was 12 of 23 from the field while grabbing three rebounds, handing out four assists and making two steals. He was 6 of 13 from 3-point range to help him surpass his previous career-high of 25 points.
Sophomore Cedric Johnson tallied a career-high 18 by making six shots and three free throws. He also had a career-best nine rebounds and three assists.
Arnold added 16 points and five rebounds.
Pitt got a combined 30 points from starters Ryan Pippins and Quentin Hardrict Jr.
UNK heads to Missouri Southern State (5-6) on Saturday.