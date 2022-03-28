Loper men, women finish in top 10 at Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team had 32 top 10 finishes and six national-list efforts at the Emporia State Relays this weekend in Kansas.

The two-day meet began Friday afternoon and featured junior college, NAIA schools and NCAA Division I and II schools. Many of the events had at least 40 competitors with one numbering more than 100.

UNK’s women scored 49 points in the meet to finish eighth out of 25 teams. The Loper men netted 58.5 points to be seventh of 29.

On Friday, sophomore Grace Bonsall won the 5,000 with a career-best time of 17 minutes, 23.30 seconds. She led the field of 40, including runners from Kansas State, South Dakota State and Western Illinois with an effort that moves her from sixth to second on the UNK all-time list. All-American Morgan Benesch managed a 16:56.84 in April 2017.

The Lopers’ other winner was another Kearney High product, Brayden Sorensen, who cleared 7 feet, 1/4 inch in the high jump on Saturday.

Others to put their name on the national list and have top 10 finishes this weekend were junior Andrew Schuller, fourth in the hammer (187-5); sophomore Alex Homan, second in the pole vault (16-0 3/4), sophomore Evan Prohaska, sixth in the javelin (192-9), sophomore Abby Everitt, fourth in the women’s high jump (5-6) and sophomore Jaida McEwen, third in the women’s javelin (146-5).

On the track, freshman Payton Davis was second in the 1,500 (3:55.93), which had a field of 104. Ravenna sophomore Jack Drahota was sixth in the 110 hurdles (15.12) and ninth in the 400 hurdles (55.27). The women saw senior Maddie Bach finish fifth (4:40.39) and Funk junior Baylee Alstrom eighth (4:42.68) in the 1,500, and Aurora sophomore Kyla Carlson was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:05.77).

In the field, Elm Creek junior Claire Cornell went 18-7 1/4 to finish second in the long jump and Kearney senior Anna Squiers placed fourth in the discus (147-11).

The Lopers will host the Central Nebraska Challenge Saturday at Kearney High School with field events beginning at 11 a.m. and running events at 3 p.m.