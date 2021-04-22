Living the Dream: Four Kearneyites on Husker roster

LINCOLN — When one Kearney football player decides to play at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, it is a cause for celebration in the city. This year the Cornhuskers have four on the roster.
Typically, almost every fellow Nebraskan dreamt about putting on the Husker uniform and playing inside Memorial Stadium. For each of the four Kearney natives, they are one step closer to making that dream a reality.
Matt Masker, Heinrich Haarberg and Eli Richter are Kearney Catholic graduates. Gabe Heins is the lone alum from Kearney High School on the 2021 spring roster. It might seem out of the ordinary to have multiple players from the same area. For Masker, a former all-state quarterback, he is not shocked at all.
“In my childhood, there have always been good athletes coming out of Kearney from both schools: Kearney High and Kearney Catholic,” Masker said. “It’s just great programs and great coaches. It’s kind of surreal of being from Kearney. It’s not a huge town. To have a lot of Division I athletes come out of there, it’s pretty a cool deal and really special.”
While Haarberg was the next premier talent Nebraska recruited out of Kearney, Masker, Richter and Heins came in as walk-ons. Each player had pathways that led them to Lincoln, but it does not matter if you are a walk-on or on scholarship. They all have to carry their weight.
According to Masker, Scott Frost is high on the walk-on program. Frost signed 21 walk-ons this year. Given that Frost is a Wood River native, he wants to give the Nebraska natives, which make up 39% of the roster, an opportunity to play for the team they grew up watching.
“I think if you’re going to be a walk-on and play for Nebraska,” Masker said, “you’ve got to have a hard nose. You got to be a tough Nebraskan. I know people from Nebraska always take pride in being tough and being humble and hardworking. I don’t think you can survive at a place like Nebraska if you’re not those three things. Guys who just put their heads down, go to work and don’t worry about what’s around you, but just work hard every day. I think that is the Nebraska staple.”
Masker knew firsthand. After a successful career at Kearney Catholic, he decided to walk on at Nebraska in 2018 after turning down some Division II offers. It was a challenge he could not shy away from.
“I think to anyone who likes to dream and make a goal for themselves to play at Nebraska one day or somewhere at a Division I program, I would say that you will have to live a disciplined life, and you have to set goals for yourself,” Masker said. “You have to put in a lot of work and make sacrifices. I had great coaching and a lot made me a lot better, so it’s about who you surround yourselves with, it’s a big thing.”
Richter followed in Masker’s footsteps after playing offensive tackle and defensive end for the Stars. Richter is listed as an outside linebacker.
“It has obviously been great for me because it has been a dream of mine for me to come here,” Richter said. “So obviously when I was presented that opportunity, it was one of those chances I couldn’t pass up.”
Rashawn Harvey has watched each of his players grow in the last five years as the Kearney Catholic head coach and knows the talent level in the central Nebraska region. As he downplays the status of the recruiting process, he also understands if any of his players would prefer to walk on at the division-one level if they know they are good enough.
“You got to put in the work,” Harvey said. “They will find you. If you got talent, schools will find you. We gotta get away from the perception that you have to play at a big school to be found by big-time programs. It doesn’t matter. With technology today, if you got a kid who can play, you can get that film to coaches around the country, and they will find you and will call and inquire about you.”
Kearney High has its history of players walking on to Nebraska. Most notably, Brett Maher, and Kyle Larson took the walk-on route to Nebraska after graduating at Kearney and succeeded as they found their way into the NFL as undrafted free agents. Larson played punter for four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Maher has been a placekicker for six different NFL teams in the eight seasons. Heins is a redshirt freshman for the Huskers as a reserve placekicker. He believes the Kearney players joining Nebraska could be trending in that direction.
“Being a walk-on is a lot different than being on scholarship,” Heins said. You gotta work harder. Everything matters. Every detail matters and you have perfect those details. I hope it continues in Kearney,” Heins said. “Like I hope the kids reach the next level and come to Nebraska and find football success at Kearney High and Kearney Catholic. Both are super good programs.”