Living the Dream: Four Kearneyites on Husker roster

Richter followed in Masker’s footsteps after playing offensive tackle and defensive end for the Stars. Richter is listed as an outside linebacker.

“It has obviously been great for me because it has been a dream of mine for me to come here,” Richter said. “So obviously when I was presented that opportunity, it was one of those chances I couldn’t pass up.”

Rashawn Harvey has watched each of his players grow in the last five years as the Kearney Catholic head coach and knows the talent level in the central Nebraska region. As he downplays the status of the recruiting process, he also understands if any of his players would prefer to walk on at the division-one level if they know they are good enough.

“You got to put in the work,” Harvey said. “They will find you. If you got talent, schools will find you. We gotta get away from the perception that you have to play at a big school to be found by big-time programs. It doesn’t matter. With technology today, if you got a kid who can play, you can get that film to coaches around the country, and they will find you and will call and inquire about you.”