Kearney’s Isaiah Stalbird grateful for time at NU as he suits up for FCS Championship

When he was a Bearcat, Stalbird played both safety and wide receiver. During his final year at KHS, the football team was a state runner-up, losing to Omaha North in the finals. Stalbird showed his special-team skills when he blocked a punt and took one to the end zone.

“I wouldn’t trade that for anything in my overall experience my senior year,” Stalbird said. “Just with all my guys in my class. I wouldn’t trade it for anything because they led me to where I am now.”

By the time South Dakota State went after him, he already had decided to walk on at Nebraska. The SDSU offer was back on the table once he entered the transfer portal.

“Once I entered the portal, the door was still open for me,” Stalbird said. “I came up here and took my visit. ... I felt that it was the best fit for me and then being a contender in the playoffs every year, I knew the level of competition would still be high. It was not much of a dropoff for me because I thrive when the competition is at its highest.”

When he arrived at Brookings, South Dakota, a former Kearney teammate already was on the team, Ben Dinkel, the starting punter for the Jackrabbits, showed Stalbird the ropes and made him feel comfortable.