Kearney’s Isaiah Stalbird grateful for time at NU as he suits up for FCS Championship

FRISCO, Texas — Isaiah Stalbird does not regret transferring to South Dakota State University after walking on at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. It might’ve been the best decision for him as he gets ready to play in his first FCS National Championship on Sunday.
However, he will never forget the tools he learned while he was a Cornhusker.
”I wouldn’t take back the time I had there because I developed so much as a player in the weight room and on the field, but I also knew I could go somewhere else and have a better impact and get my school paid instead of being a walk-on,” Stalbird said. “It obviously helps my family out being on scholarship. I’m grateful for all the relationships I formed there.”
Stalbird showed promise at Nebraska.
After redshirting his freshman year, Stalbird saw playing time on special teams during the 2019 season. In all 12 games, he contributed with 13 tackles, one forced fumble and a blocked punt.
While the future was bright for the then redshirt freshman, Stalbird thought he could be impactful elsewhere. So he entered the transfer portal and signed to play for the Jackrabbits. South Dakota State had shown interest in Stalbird at the last minute during his senior year at Kearney High.
“Even coming out of high school, my recruiting picked up late, but I wasn’t the most talented person on the field every time I was there,” Stalbird said. “Even being young in my grade, I was playing catchup with everybody in the first place but being in Nebraska helped my development — being with Coach (Travis) Fisher in Nebraska and the strength staff. They truly motivated me for who I am today with all their techniques, habits and knowledge of the game.”
When he was a Bearcat, Stalbird played both safety and wide receiver. During his final year at KHS, the football team was a state runner-up, losing to Omaha North in the finals. Stalbird showed his special-team skills when he blocked a punt and took one to the end zone.
“I wouldn’t trade that for anything in my overall experience my senior year,” Stalbird said. “Just with all my guys in my class. I wouldn’t trade it for anything because they led me to where I am now.”
By the time South Dakota State went after him, he already had decided to walk on at Nebraska. The SDSU offer was back on the table once he entered the transfer portal.
“Once I entered the portal, the door was still open for me,” Stalbird said. “I came up here and took my visit. ... I felt that it was the best fit for me and then being a contender in the playoffs every year, I knew the level of competition would still be high. It was not much of a dropoff for me because I thrive when the competition is at its highest.”
When he arrived at Brookings, South Dakota, a former Kearney teammate already was on the team, Ben Dinkel, the starting punter for the Jackrabbits, showed Stalbird the ropes and made him feel comfortable.
“I have known Dinkel since we were in middle school,” Stalbird said. “Playing sports with him growing up, we kind of took up right where we left off. I had the same chemistry with him. He showed me around Brookings and told me about the culture, and just helped me get adjusted. Brookings is smaller than Kearney, so it’s nothing new for me.”
The Jackrabbits had their season opener earlier in the spring after the cancellation of the 2020 season.
During the season opener against the University of Northern Iowa, Stalbird set the tone on special teams blocking a punt and recovering it at the 5-yard line. It took him back to memory lane when he was blocking punts for Kearney.
“We pretty much had it drawn all week,” Stalbird said. “You know it’s funny because one of the guys that was supposed to block me didn’t even block me at all. So I was pretty much free. Obviously, I wish I would’ve run it in. It kind’ve brought me some flashbacks in my senior year when we had a punt blocked in the state championship and brought it back for a touchdown. It kind’ve brought me similar feelings.”
Stalbird has been involved on special teams and has played multiple positions in the secondary. At 6-foot-1 the 200-pound sophomore recorded 24 total tackles and three pass deflections.
Stalbird continues to seek improvement in the secondary while being a mismatch on defense.
“I always want to improve my knowledge of the game of playing safety,” Stalbird said. “ Luckily, I was able to play multiple positions whether it’s a dime, and kind of the linebacker spot playing spy or blitzing. Just being able to add those coaches using my versatility and let me showcase it so it helps me get to the next level. Obviously when I’m at this stage, I can show everyone what I can do.”