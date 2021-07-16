Husker volleyball coach John Cook offers high praise for Trev Alberts' potential as athletic director

Alberts was hired Wednesday as UNL’s AD after 12 years with the Mavericks. During his tenure, he built new facilities and turned the Mavericks into an NCAA Division I program after eliminating the football and wrestling programs.

Alberts was a former Husker standout as an All-American linebacker in 1993. His achievements included winning the Butkus Award for nation’s top linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 8 Conference.

Cook said, during a stop at Kearney on Thursday, “I just think he has done a great job at UNO. We need a leader like him.”

Cook claimed that he had “goose bumps” after listening to Alberts’ press conference on Wednesday.

“I related to everything that he said. We need an emotional leader in Nebraska.”

On the volleyball front Cook has high confidence with his team after hosting summer workouts.

Cook will be entering his 22nd season with the Husker volleyball team. It was only four months ago when Nebraska fell to fifth-ranked Texas in the Elite 8, following the makeup season last fall. Nebraska went 16-3. After taking a month off to recuperate, the returning Huskers reported for summer workouts, which was needed after not having one last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.