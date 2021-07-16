Husker volleyball coach John Cook offers high praise for Trev Alberts' potential as athletic director

KEARNEY — It wasn’t that long ago when Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook, and the then-University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Athletics Director Trev Alberts interacted on multiple occasions.
Now that Alberts is the Huskers’ AD, Cook shared nothing but high praise about the decision to hire the former Husker football great to run the athletic department.
“I think Trev, to me, was one guy we had to hire,” Cook said. “He’s been developing his skills at Nebraska-Omaha. He hired one of my assistant coaches there as a volleyball coach and I know how highly she speaks of him.”
Cook remembers the time when he first encountered Alberts while Alberts was still at UNO. What broke the ice was Alberts’ daughter, who was playing on a traveling team. The two would connect in local tournaments down in Omaha. He also brought up another time when he took his 2017 Huskers to the new Baxter Arena for an in-state match against the Mavericks, which drew a capacity crowd, and in exchange, Alberts would invite him back to Baxter Arena to watch the Mavericks men’s hockey team. It was Cook’s first time attending a hockey game, and he got the best seat in the house “on the ice,” he said.
“He took me to the hockey game, and I got to throw the fish out, and it was awesome,” Cook said. “He hung out with us all night. It was really cool.”
Alberts was hired Wednesday as UNL’s AD after 12 years with the Mavericks. During his tenure, he built new facilities and turned the Mavericks into an NCAA Division I program after eliminating the football and wrestling programs.
Alberts was a former Husker standout as an All-American linebacker in 1993. His achievements included winning the Butkus Award for nation’s top linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 8 Conference.
Cook said, during a stop at Kearney on Thursday, “I just think he has done a great job at UNO. We need a leader like him.”
Cook claimed that he had “goose bumps” after listening to Alberts’ press conference on Wednesday.
“I related to everything that he said. We need an emotional leader in Nebraska.”
On the volleyball front Cook has high confidence with his team after hosting summer workouts.
Cook will be entering his 22nd season with the Husker volleyball team. It was only four months ago when Nebraska fell to fifth-ranked Texas in the Elite 8, following the makeup season last fall. Nebraska went 16-3. After taking a month off to recuperate, the returning Huskers reported for summer workouts, which was needed after not having one last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It actually worked well for us because we had about a month of sending our players home, and they came back in the middle of May. Everyone was back on June 1st. So now we’re having a normal summer to prepare for this season. We didn’t get that last summer,” Cook said.