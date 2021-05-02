Heinrich Haarberg throws a game-winning touchdown in his first spring game

LINCOLN — After the clock expired, Husker coach Scott Frost asked for one more play. That’s all Heinrich Haarberg needed.

As more than 36,000 fans at Memorial Stadium got their first chance to see the former Kearney Catholic quarterback in action during Nebraska;s Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, it was the first time Haarberg played in front of crowd that size.

Haarberg wasn’t phased. The freshman jitters never crossed his mind.

“This morning, when I woke up, I didn’t think about it,” Haarberg said. “I just got out there and did my thing. When I got here, I was swimming in it. I was going to (Mario) Verduzco’s office for three hours every day trying to learn, trying to figure out how to put myself in this offense. Now I came out today confident that no matter what play they called, I was going to be able to run it. Not doing anything outside of myself. Just running the offense.”

Haarberg, one of the four quarterbacks on the roster, didn’t start on the White team but had the most reps. The White struggled to move the chains in the first half. For three straight series, they went three and out when Haarberg was behind center. The Red defense didn’t make it easier on the KCHS graduate, but Haarberg wouldn’t want it any other way.