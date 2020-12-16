Haarberg thrilled to sign letter of intent to play at Nebraska

His athleticism often is hidden by his shoulder pads and helmet. As a sophomore, he set or tied KCHS records in the 200-meter dash and the high jump. He also ran a leg on the school’s record-setting 400-meter relay. The coronavirus pandemic denied him that chance last spring to improve those marks.

“That was really disappointing and especially when I committed I knew that I was going to come early to Nebraska. So that one kind of stung knowing that my last track year ever was going to be my sophomore year and I had a lower back injury so I never really got to run the times that I knew I could run as a sophomore,” he said.

He believes he could have run the 100 meters in the 10.8-10.9 range and probably high-jumped 6-8 or 6-9. Whether he could do that now, he said he doesn’t know because he has added some weight while focusing on football.

He started playing quarterback as a freshman, but was primarily a wide receiver for the Stars during Masker’s senior season.

He alternated at quarterback as a sophomore, learning how to use his athletic ability to make plays.

After his sophomore year he started training with a quarterback coach in Denver.

In his junior year, he started to come into his own.