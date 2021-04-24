Haarberg plans to treat spring game like ‘every practice’

“There were a couple of wake-up calls like the first practice we had at Memorial. That was a cool experience,” Haarberg said. “It wasn’t just a kid who got lucky on the field. That’s my field, and that’s where I play now, so I’m just embracing that. Those were the kind of experiences that were unique, but I think it’s been a really good experience.”

One of Haarberg’s challenges was making the comparison of others with his progression.

“There’s not another guy I could compare to or see where I’m going and how to engage myself,” Haarberg said. “It’s hard to see the progress that I’m making against these other guys that have been here - two have been here for all four years, the other one has been here for another year - so that has been kind of a difficult problem, just engaging with myself from trying to push myself. What I’ve done is look at what those guys are and just try to push myself to be as good as them.”

Haarberg is fortunate enough to be part of a quarterback group with veteran leadership like Adrian Martinez and his high school teammate Matt Masker.

Masker, another Stars alum, took Haarberg under his wing just like back in their high school days and introduced him to Martinez and Logan Smothers. The best advice he has received so far is not to change his style of play.