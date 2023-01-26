GA/tight ends coach Kenny Zamberlin completes UNK football coaching staff

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Kenny Zamberlin will be the Lopers' offensive graduate assistant and tight ends coach.

Zamberlin is the eighth and final assistant that Held has hired since being named head coach in late December.

A former wide receiver at the College of Idaho, Zamberlin had a busy 2022 as he spent the first half of the year as offensive GA (quarterbacks coach) at FCS-member Montana. He then moved to over to FBS-member Ohio in the fall, assisting with the Bobcats' offensive line.

"Kenny comes to us highly recommended from Coach (Tim) Albin at Ohio University," Held said. "He is a very talented coach with a bright future."

Son of former NFL player and long-time college, pro and high school coach John Zamberlin, he also has offensive coaching experience at his alma mater and Meridian (Idaho) High. Additionally, Zamberlin had the chance to be an assistant equipment manager for the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats when he was a high school student.

At Ohio, Zamberlin was part of a Bobcats program that was the Mid-American Conference East Division Champs, won the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl and had the league's top offense.

Ohio won 10 games for just the fourth time in program history with the line blocking for MAC Offensive Player of the Year Kurtis Rourke.

"We felt Kenny fits our staff and is what we needed for our tight end room to grow and develop," Held said.

The Montana Grizzlies also had a strong 2022 season, winning eight games and reaching the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

While at the College of Idaho in 2021, coached two all-league receivers as the Coyotes won the Frontier Conference during the spring.