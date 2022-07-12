Former UNK coach Darrell Morris entering Nebraska Football Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Darrell Morris will be inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame this fall.

The hall of fame announced eight new inductees on Monday.

“It’s an honor obviously, but what it means to me is that I had a ton of good players and a whole bunch of coaches that did more with less than anybody,” said Morris, who was on the coaching staff at UNK from 1986 to 2014. “I’m very proud of the players I had, I’m very proud of the coaches that coached with me while I was there, and I think it kind of says that we did a decent job.”

As head coach of the Lopers from 2000 to 2014, Morris accumulated 101 wins and 63 losses. He led the team to four Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships and four NCAA Division II playoff appearances.

Morris partly attributes his success to those who came before him, as he stepped into a healthy program that had been well coached. By surrounding himself with a top-tier staff, he continued to carry the team in the right direction.

“If I had a skill, it was to be able to hire quality coaches,” Morris said. “Nate Kaczor is presently the special teams coordinator for the Washington Commanders. Todd Wash is the defensive line coach for the Lions. Andy Avalos is the head coach at Boise State. Jesse Williams left and went on to coach at Kansas, Buffalo and Western Kentucky. Pat Stewart left to be the head coach at Western State in the RMAC. Russ Martin left to be the head coach at Colorado Mesa. Matt Martin left to go to Southeast Missouri.”

His best season as head coach of the Lopers came in 2009, when they went 11-2 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Even though the on-field success was memorable, it wasn’t Morris’ biggest accomplishment.

“Years after having not coached anymore and the wins become less and less important, it really does come down to the phone calls you get, the text messages you get and the ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ my wife gets from the former players,” Morris said. “So, I think the biggest accomplishment is the relationships we developed over the years with coaches and players.”

Following his time at UNK, Morris began to work in agriculture sales, employing all of the skills he had garnered during his coaching years. He is now retired.

“I learned a lot of chemistry, biology, plant physiology and all that kind of stuff,” Morris said. “I was able to reinvent myself, but use a lot of the skills that I learned in coaching, recruiting and relationship building. It served me well.”

After spending a large portion of his life in Kearney, Morris has too many memories to recount from his time with the Lopers.

“My memory is about my time spent there with a lot of great relationships with players, coaches and fellow teachers,” Morris said. “It’d be hard to nail it down after that many years to one or two specific kinds of deals. It’s just the time you spent at a good place.”

While it’s his time to bask in the glory as an inductee into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, Morris knows he never could have done it alone.

“I was very fortunate to have the opportunities to align myself with some very intelligent football coaches and then I was smart enough to listen to them,” Morris said. “If I gave anybody advice at my age now, don’t be afraid to hire people that are smarter than you and then just have enough common sense to take some of their advice every now and then.”

The 2022 class will officially be inducted at halftime of Nebraska’s game with Georgia Southern on Sept. 9.