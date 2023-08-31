KEARNEY — The last six months, Hunter Hays has carried a heavy course load.

A “covid senior” offensive guard from McCook, Hays has had to learn a new playbook since Ryan Held took over the head coaching job.

Held brought with him a new offensive scheme, one that will rely on the passing game more than the triple-option running game of coach Josh Lynn.

“When you come from a high school where I came from, we never passed the ball. So the last 10 years of playing football, I’ve really specialized in run blocking,” Hays said. “With Coach Held’s new offense, it takes a lot more pass-protection stuff so we’ve really been trying to focus on that super hard this fall.”

The result of that hard work will go on display tonight when the Lopers open the season at Central Oklahoma. Kickoff in scheduled for 7 p.m.

Hays developed an impressive report card as a run blocker, starting every game for the Lopers the past three years. He earned an All-American honorable mention last year and is a preseason All-American this year.

“It’s been an honor and I’m blessed for that, but I just want to win. I’m a team player first and I just want to bring all the guys around me up to my level and try to get the best out of everybody on the team,” he said.

Hays believes the transition from run blocking to pass blocker has gone well for the offensive line, and things are starting to click.

“It’s been a grind, a lot of new things being put in offensively and defensively, ... new, different concepts that I haven’t been used to the last four or five years,” he said. “One thing I’ve really been trying to focus on is my posture — in my stance, keeping my base wide throughout the whole play, not just like pre-snap, ... and being able to move my feet laterally a little bit better has really helped me a lot, and I’m continuing to work on that every day.”

Another thing that’s helped, according to Loper offensive line coach Nate Baker, is playing against a defensive line that has been improving throughout the fall camp.

It also helps that UNK has a veteran offensive line. Even with the likely season-long loss of Kooper Reece, who is injured, UNK’s front is built around senior Esafe Fetu’u, junior Jon Merten. senior Sam Snider and Junior Justin Anetone.

“The whole group, they’re super coachable,” Baker said. “I’ve never had the luxury where I could go into a meeting room and just explain something and they say, ‘alright, we’ve got you.’ They take coaching really well.”

Hays is a leader there, too.

“His football intelligence really separates him from the pack,” Baker said. “He’s a really smart football player. He really understands the game and can process it at a high rate. He shows really good athleticism.”

While the Lopers enjoyed their success in Coach Lynn’s run-oriented game plan, Hays said Held’s passing game has sparked some excited.

“The thing that helps with offense when you pass the ball is that you can be a lot more explosive,” he said.

That was evident in last week’s final scrimmage when the offense scored three touchdowns on long passes.

“I’m excited to see that come game day,” Hays said.

TJ makes the transitionUNK All-American quarterback TJ Davis built his credentials with his legs. He’s on pace to become the Lopers’ all-time leading rusher. But now he will have to show off his arm.

“I think he’s done a really nice job. Coach (Colby) Ellis has really worked hard with his footwork and having his feet on the ground and being able to get through his reads quickly,” Held said. “I think he’s made a lot of progress and really just continues to get better.”

In practice, Held said the quarterbacks have put the balls where they’re supposed to, and there’s still a big run threat from Davis and backup Sean Jackson.

“Our quarterbacks are very athletic and we can do some things with them,” Held said.

UCO, UNK tied in pollCentral Oklahoma and UNK tied for fifth in the MIAA coaches’ poll. The Bronchos went 6-5 last season, losing 20-18 to UNK when the Lopers’ Junior Gonzalez made a field goal on the last play of the game.

UCO is led by Adam Dorrel, who is in his second year at the help of the Bronchos. However, he made his mark in the MIAA coaching Northwest Missouri to national championships in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

UCO returns 15 starters and 46 letterwinners from last year’s team, including 10 All-MIAA selections.

The Bronchos were very tough at home, going 5-1 last year.

“They’re gonna be fired up ready to go,” Held said. “They want to knock us out, so we have to withstand that and play football.”