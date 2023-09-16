KEARNEY — Mistakes, bobbles, penalties and breakdowns did in the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team on Saturday.

Despite a sparkling aerial sortie of four plays, covering 78 yards in closing minutes, the Lopers finished on the short end of an 18-13 loss to Missouri Southern.

Cole Brown snagged the 14-yard pass from TJ Davis for the Lopers' only second-half score with 1:16 remaining on the clock.

UNK (1-2) failed on the 2-point conversion and Missouri Southern recovered Game Heins' on-side kick to snuff UNK's last chance for victory.

"We didn't play well. We didn't coach well ... and we lost by five," UNK coach Ryan Held said.

Davis put together his best day as a passer, completing 20 of 25 passes for 220 yards, but it was his worst day running as he carried the ball eight times for a net of minus-2 yards.

"I went into the game saying I wasn't going to run TJ because I didn't want him to get all beat up," Held said.

Instead, he hoped to get the running game going with the running backs. They scraped together 58 yards, led by Jamaal Joseph with 28. But they were limited to 12 carries.

"I really wanted to get the running game going. We'd get it going and we would have some penalty or choppy play. We just couldn't get consistency in it," Held said.

Penalties — starting with a personal foul on the opening kickoff, which was a touchback — plagued the offense, as did missed assignments. Held used all three of his first-half timeouts in the first 20 minutes to correct formations and personnel.

"At times, it didn't look like we've practiced," Held said.

Missouri Southern did its part in controlling the offense by simply keeping UNK's offense on the sideline. The Lions (2-1) had nearly 25 minutes of possession in the second half, running 42 plays to UNK's 11.

Converting third down after third down, the Lions (2-1) had two 13-play possessions in the second half and others of nine and seven plays. Before the Lopers' final touchdown drive, UNK had run seven plays to Missouri Southern's 35.

UNK started its final drive with 2:11 left in the game. Davis hits Reggie Anderson for a 46-yard gain on the first play, then found Severyn Foster for 11 yards to the Missouri Southern 21. Joseph caught the next pass for 7 yards, setting up the touchdown pass to Brown.

"It pleased me but it also agitated me. We should have been doing that a lot of the game. It just shows that if we just execute our plays, we can move the ball," Held said.

The sprint down the field gave UNK 276 yards on 45 plays, an average of 6.1 yards per play. Missouri Southern gained 322 yards on 65 plays.

"The crazy thing about it, even after all that we still were in the game," Held said.

Part of the credit went to the defense. Missouri Southern came into the game averaging 20 yards per pass completion. Quarterback Luke Sampson completed 18 of 28 for 174 and his longest completion was for 20 yards.

In special teams' play, Tell Spiehs provided the highlights with two blocked kicks.

"We're close, ... we're not getting boat-raced. But again, we have to find a way to win these games," Held said.