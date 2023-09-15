KEARNEY — Missouri Southern has served notice that the Lions have grown some claws.

A 30-23 upset of Washburn turned some heads following the Lions' tough loss to Northwest Missouri in the season opener.

They have a chance to show they're not a fluke when they face the University of Nebraska at Kearney at noon Saturday at UNK's Foster Field at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

"They're feeling pretty good about themselves," Loper head coach Ryan Held said. "They played well against Northwest, beat Washburn, so we're gonna have a confident team coming up here."

UNK kicked off its season with a tough loss to Central Oklahoma, then rebounded at home with a 31-17 win over Northeastern (Okla.) State.

The Lopers and Lions are two of the six MIAA teams with 1-1 records after two games.

"We know that this is a big game and we've got to protect our house. We've got to be physical, we've got to be disciplined, detailed and tough," Held said.

The biggest challenge for the Lopers will be Missouri Southern's passing game. Quarterback Luke Sampson has passed for 542 yards and six touchdowns. He's averaging 20 yards per completion.

"They're a big-play offense. We have to reduce the big plays," Held said. "Their receivers are good. They have a really good tight end ... Their quarterback is playing well, he's a 6-5 guy that can wing it. And they're big up front."

Defensively, Held said the Lions are "impressive" with several talented newcomers.

Linebacker Colton Winder leads the Lions' defense with 29 tackles.

Last year, UNK defeated the Lions 24-7, but the Lopers scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to hold on.

Through two games, Held has seen improvement in the Lopers. The offense moved the ball well enough against Northeastern State that they didn't have to punt in the first half. On defense, UNK held the RiverHawks under 300 yards of total offense.

Other bright spots came in special-teams play.

"We almost had two kickoff returns, so we're close. We did have a block punt, and kickoff coverage was good when we kicked the ball where it was supposed to be," Held said.

Most impressive, however, was a 14-play scoring drive in the fourth quarter.

"The telling point was when we had the ball with 11 minutes left with up seven. What are we all about? And we proved that," Held said. "That's the point where ... you don't know how are you going to react. We can all tense up and freak out, or are we going to go execute? That's what we did, so I was very pleased with that."