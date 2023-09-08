KEARNEY — First-year coach Ryan Held learned something about his University of Nebraska at Kearney football team in their season-opening loss to Central Oklahoma.

“I saw a team that kept fighting,” he said. “It very easily could have gone south on us. They kind of had some momentum. They were driving. It very easily could have gotten away from us and we would have lost by 17 points.”

Instead, the Lopers fell 24-21 and Held said, “All the guys were talking, ‘We gave that one away.’”

Saturday, the Lopers won’t be in a giving mood when they host Northeastern (Okla.) State in UNK’s home opener at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

“We need to go out and play with a chip on our shoulder, with a little agitation, to get this bad taste out of our mouth,” Held said.

Northeastern, coming off a 1-10 season, opened this year with a 56-0 home loss to Fort Hays State. The Tigers shredded the RiverHawks’ defense for 349 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Even with their lack of credentials, Held said the Lopers have to be aggressive.

“We cannot score watch. They obviously didn’t play well in terms of the score last week, but when you dig through the film, they’re a better football team than they were last year,” he said.

Last year, UNK won 42-0 in Tahlequah, but the Lopers only led 7-0 at halftime.

Held anticipates a four-quarter game this year. He said the RiverHawks’ defensive line is good and they have good linebackers.

“They just gave up some pass plays that really hurt them,” he said.

UNK had some big plays that hurt their chances last week, too. In particular, a substitution penalty on fourth down that would have given the Lopers the ball, the roughing the kicker penalty that allowed Central Oklahoma to run out the clock and an interception return for a touchdown.

But on the positive side, the Central Oklahoma offense didn’t score in the second half after UNK made some defensive adjustments at halftime.

“They had the ball too much in the first half. We didn’t execute on a couple of third-and-shorts and that really hurt us,” Held said.

The third-down woes carried over to the offense. UNK converted 2 of 9 third downs, a number that Held said could have been 6 or 7 of 9 “without being supermen.”

The Lopers’ ‘Superman,’ quarterback T.J. Davis, ran for one touchdown and passed for two in the season opener against Central Oklahoma. The two-time MIAA Offensive Player of the Year needs 65 rushing yards to move into second place on UNK’s all-time list. In the passing game, he needs 24 yards to become the fourth Loper to pass for 5,000 yards in his career.

In Held’s new offense, Davis has had to become more of a passer, and he showed immediate progress last week.

“He did a lot of really good things. You can see he can make the throws. .... I just see him getting better and better,” Held said. “That’s what he wanted. He wanted to prove he can do both.”