KEARNEY — Ryan Held knows coaching victories in the MIAA don't come easy.

It took a clock-chewing, fourth-quarter drive to get his first one coaching the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Northeastern (Okla.) State, winner of one game last year and beaten by eight touchdowns in its season opener, lurked within a touchdown with more than 11 minutes left in the game Saturday night at UNK's Foster Field. Then the Lopers marched 60 yards, using 14 plays and 8 minutes and 37 seconds to seal a 31-17 victory.

"Those type of drives, I'm used to 14-play drives," said quarterback TJ Davis, who passed ran for three touchdowns and passed for another to lead UNK to the victory.

Davis ran for 116 yards on 20 carries and completed 10 of 22 passes for 195 yards. Just over two minutes into the game, Davis found the end zone on a 19-yard run on UNK's second play from scrimmage. But he didn't find the end zone again until he hit Severyn Foster springing down the field for a 42-yard touchdown with 2:14 left in the first half.

In between, Gabe Heins kicked a 27-yard field goal as UNK led 17-7 at halftime.

Davis extended the lead with an 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but the RiverHawks didn't go away.

An 8-yard touchdown run by Tagg Campbell and a 39-yard field goal by Tyler Crawford had Northeastern sniffing an upset, trailing 24-17.

"I knew that Northeastern would be better. I told the players we can never scorewatch. I know they have a good coaching staff. ... They get paid, too. They're going to find ways to move the football," Held said. "I knew those guys would come in here and play hard."

The RiverHawks rotated quarterbacks, used unusual formations and ran trick plays, resulting in 266 yards of total offense.

They completed 18 of 34 passes for 198 yards and ran the ball 25 times for 68 yards.

"We weren't expecting them ... to run that much passing game," said UNK defensive lineman Tell Spies, who had a sack and two tackles for losses. "We saw last week their power and stuff like that, and that's what we went in looking for. Then they started passing it all over the field and that kind of threw us off."

Held said the RiverHawks did "some unorthodox things" defensively as well, challenging UNK's offense, which is going through a transition from an option-oriented attack to a more pass-oriented game plan.

Like Northeastern, Held said the Lopers made their share of improvements after a season-opening loss to Central Oklahoma. Communication between the coaches and the coaches and players improved. Substitution patterns improved. And getting a more balanced offensive attack was better.

UNK didn't punt in the first half and didn't have a turnover in the game.

And when it came time to deliver, after Northeastern cut the lead to 24-17 in the fourth quarter, the Lopers did just that.

"They had a little momentum there. Our guys were very business-like. They didn't get shook. We just did what we needed to do," Held said.