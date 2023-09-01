EDMOND, Okla. — The Ryan Held era at the University of Nebraska at Kearney turned sour as Central Oklahoma ran 29 more plays, had a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown and used a last-minute roughing the punter penalty to hold off the Lopers, 24-21, Thursday night in Edmond.

"Obviously we're disappointed. There are three or four plays in the game — which is every game — that you look back at," Held said. "I think we'll be in a lot of these kind of games this year. And I've been through a lot of these games the last three, four years. Just got to find a way to get it done."

The Lopers hoped to end the game the way they started. Thanks to a roughing the quarterback flag, UNK's opening drive stayed alive and TJ Davis guided the offense on a 12-play, 75-yard march. A 29-yard pitch-and-catch to junior receiver Cole Brown made it 7-0 halfway through the first quarter. ​

However, that was the Lopers' last lead of the night as UCO played keep away, converting 8 of 20 third downs and 3 of 4 fourth downs to have a 17-minute edge time of possession. Finishing with a 417-273 yard advantage, the Bronchos led 17-7 at the half and 24-14 halfway through the fourth quarter.

"We knew that's exactly what they were going to do (run the ball). They would try and 'ugly' the game and milk it. But, as crazy as it all was, we still had a chance to win in the end and that's all you can ask," said Held.

Midway through the fourth, the Loper defense stuffed UCO on fourth-and-1 from the 4-yard line. While the next offensive possession didn't yield points, an 8-yard sack from end Delonte Dickey kept hope alive. This time the offense responded as Davis hit junior receiver Zorian Stanton from 26 yards out to make it 24-21 with less than three minutes left. On the play, Standon busted several tackles to reach the end zone.

"We didn't get many possessions but once we got going, TJ was feeling comfortable in the offense. Some of those short-yard plays (third-and-1, fourth-and-1) … we should've got those. We've got to get more possessions, we've got be more efficient on third down and we've got to run the ball better," Held said.

UNK stopped UCO quarterback Stephon Brown on third-and-1 with less than three minutes left and it looked like the Lopers would get a shot to tie or win the game. However, UNK was flagged for roughing punter David Vargas.

"I made the call to go for the punt block at the end. I have to own that … we almost blocked it the (punt) before. I felt like if we could just go after him, sometimes a punter can get lackadaisical," Held said. "I went after it and now I've got to kick myself in the shorts for that one because I took the ball out of the best player in the country's hands and we didn't get a chance at the end."

The ball also didn't bounce the Lopers way when it was 24-14 late in the third. UCO rolled the dice and went for it on fouth-and-1 from its own 31. Both teams were subbing players in and out quickly with a run into a pile not only going for no gain but also a fumble recovery by the Lopers. However, UNK was dinged for having 12 men on the field.

​To make it 24-14, UCO sophomore defensive back JK Moore stepped in front of a ball thrown to the sideline and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown.

UNK started the second half strong on both sides of the ball, getting a 4-yard run from Davis to make it 17-14 five minutes into the third.

Brown, formerly of TCU, finished 13 of 24 for 170 yards and a score while rushing 13 times for 50 yards. Backs Trevon Woolfolk (12 carries, 101 yards, one TD) and Payton Scott (11 carries, 41 yards) powered the ground game with tight end Oscar Hammond at seven catches for 95 yards and a TD.

UNK saw Davis completing 16 of 23 passes for 185 yards, those two TD's and one INT. He also rushed 11 times for a team-best 61 yards. The new look receiving corps was paced by Brown (three receptions, 84 yards), Maryland junior Reggie Anderson (four receptions, 36 yards) and Lincoln grad student Severyn Foster (three receptions, 19 yards).

The defense settled in and allowed no points after the break. All-MIAA safety Tre O'Guinn had a team-best 10 tackles. Mullen super senior Tell Spies made nine stops with junior newcomer and linebacker Joko Willis recording eight tackles.

"There's a lot of positives to look at in this game," Held said. "But at the end of the day we didn't get it done."

UNK hosts Northeastern State at 7 p.m., Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium/Foster Field. NSU lost to Fort Hays State, 56-0, Thursday night.