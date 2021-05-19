Five Lopers qualify for national track meet

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team will send three women and two men to the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships May 27-29 at Allendale, Mich.

Like all Division II winter and spring sports championships, this year’s field was cut by 25% to 283 competitors because of the pandemic. In a normal spring UNK likely would have had 13 qualifiers and 15 entries.

Juniors Tiara Schmidt and Logan Prater qualified in two events apiece: Schmidt in the shot put and hammer and Prater in the shot and discus.

Freshman high jumper Abby Everitt is the other UNK woman headed to Michigan.

Schmidt will be making her fourth national appearance. She is a three-time All-American.

Sophomore Luke Stuckey and redshirt freshman Brayden Sorensen recorded NCAA automatic efforts in their respective events to qualify. Sorensen ranks third in the high jump while Stuckey is 10th in the 1,500. Sorensen was national indoor runner-up this past March.

Just missing the cut were senior Tanner Barth in the shot and sophomore Seth Simonson in the 800. Both were ranked 16th in their respective event with the shot field taking 15 and the 800 field consisting of 13 runners.