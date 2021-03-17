Fitting In: Kearney High graduate Miko Maessner finds a spot at UNK

KEARNEY — There’s a spot for Miko Maessner on the University of Nebraska at Kearney football roster.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Kearney High graduate joined the Lopers this semester, transferring from Princeton where he never entered a classroom or set foot on the field in an official capacity.

The coronavirus pandemic closed the campus before the Ivy League school could welcome Maessner and his freshmen classmates.

“This last semester I was at home … taking online classes and working out by myself, and that just wasn’t the thing for me,” Maessner said. “It was really hard to get motivated because the closest teammate I had was like, 600 miles away. So I had nobody close to me to keep me going, but now that I’m here, workouts are really tough. I’m loving them and I got all my guys around here just to keep me motivated.”

With two spring practices under his belt, Maessner is learning that things in coach Josh Lynn’s option offense are a little bit different than what Kearney High did offensively.

“I love it, just learning the plays I love learning new plays. All this new stuff is awesome,” Maessner said.