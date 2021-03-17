Fitting In: Kearney High graduate Miko Maessner finds a spot at UNK

KEARNEY — There’s a spot for Miko Maessner on the University of Nebraska at Kearney football roster.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Kearney High graduate joined the Lopers this semester, transferring from Princeton where he never entered a classroom or set foot on the field in an official capacity.
The coronavirus pandemic closed the campus before the Ivy League school could welcome Maessner and his freshmen classmates.
“This last semester I was at home … taking online classes and working out by myself, and that just wasn’t the thing for me,” Maessner said. “It was really hard to get motivated because the closest teammate I had was like, 600 miles away. So I had nobody close to me to keep me going, but now that I’m here, workouts are really tough. I’m loving them and I got all my guys around here just to keep me motivated.”
With two spring practices under his belt, Maessner is learning that things in coach Josh Lynn’s option offense are a little bit different than what Kearney High did offensively.
“I love it, just learning the plays I love learning new plays. All this new stuff is awesome,” Maessner said.
“He’s doing a good job. He’s flying around,” Lynn said. “There’s a learning curve there just because he hasn’t been around our program and a lot of the stuff is new to him. However, he picks things up quick. He’s a smart kid, and he’s really gifted so we’re pretty excited about him.”
Lynn says Maessner is a big-time addition to the Lopers’ roster.
“First of all (he’s) an in-town kid. He’s a very good athlete. He’s a great student. And … all three of those things are what we want,” Lynn said. “To have one interested in us as opposed to playing at a higher level, that’s really exciting.”
Maessner joins a running back room that’s quick, speedy and deep. However, actual playing experience is limited to senior Dayton Sealey and converted wide receiver Montrez Jackson.
Maessner has gone through meetings, gone over the playbook and worked out with the other running backs.
“There’s a lot of good backs here, but I think I’m fitting in well and I’m getting a lot of reps in,” Maessner said.
Lynn has liked what he’s seen.
“He’s a fast running back in a really good running back room and we see him just fitting right in right along with the depth of that overall position,” Lynn said. “He is a little bit bigger back, kind of like Dayton Sealey. If you look at the role, you know Dayton’s a senior this year. I’d like to see Miko kind of slide into that bigger back role for us.”
Along with size, Maessner brings top-level speed to the position. He was the Class A state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes as a junior before not getting to compete as a senior because of the pandemic.
On the football field, he ran for a KHS school-record 1,264 yards as a senior, ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns and finished with 1,594 all-purpose yards.
“I know we’ve already got speed but that’s kind of my thing so I’m going to bring that a little bit to it and I’ve been gaining weight and putting muscle on, so I’m hopefully bringing a little bit of power to what I’ve been doing for the last year,” Maessner said.
