Blitzing the Old Stompin’ Grounds: Frost returns to Kearney for Big Red Blitz

“I’m excited about those guys,” Frost said. “Both come from the school I used to play in high school. Quarterbacks come from all over. It’s funny how it works with quarterback recruiting and if you’re a kid that gets plenty of offers and you become one of those highly ranked kids. We had a ton of luck in the places I’ve been with finding kids that might not have all that attention.”

Frost also confirmed that Brayden Miller, a former Kearney High standout, is not likely to play this season. The former Bearcat walked on at Nebraska in 2019 and was on the team in the last two seasons.

“He’s one of my favorite kids I’ve coached,” Frost said. “He’s got a lot of other cool interests. He’s going to take me to ride horses but I think he’s going to focus on some other things.”

Frost also values recruiting players from the state and how they are paramount to the program. It goes back to his old method in which he believes that walk-ons and scholarship athletes are not any different.