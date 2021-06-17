Blitzing the Old Stompin’ Grounds: Frost returns to Kearney for Big Red Blitz

KEARNEY — Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost painted Kearney red Wednesday afternoon as he appeared for the annual Big Red Blitz at the Younes Center.
An estimated 110 people were in attendance to see the Husker coach. Originally from Wood River, Frost said he had plenty of memories to share with the public and, even though Wood River and Kearney are 27 miles apart, he still considers Kearney his home.
Instead of a written speech, Frost decided to go straight to a Q&A session with the Kearney folks as he answered questions on any subject that came to mind and the crowd didn’t hold anything back.
Frost answered questions involving his program, his take on the 12-team playoff system and potentially attending live country music concerts.
He also gave University of Nebraska at Kearney coach Josh Lynn a quick shout-out as Lynn sat in the back row, talking about the relationship he had with the Loper coach.
“I got to know Josh Lynn quite a bit because he’s helping us right now,” Frost said. “He’s done some things that I watched tape from and was really impressed. To be honest with you, getting to know him is going to make us a better football team.”
There were some controversial questions down the line. Frost went fully detailed about his thoughts on the transfer portal and how it shapes up in today’s game. As a former transfer college player, he says today’s players are at high risk of not finding a landing spot in another Division I program.
“Every kid that leaves any program thinks they’re going straight to Nebraska or Alabama, and the reality is most of them aren’t,” Frost said. “We’ve had some leave that wound up at places that, I guess the right way to say it is, Nebraska is a way better place and would have been in a way better place for them. And they end up, in my opinion, lesser places.
“Every kid thinks they’re going to get the same interest or more than they got coming out of high school, and it just isn’t true.”
He went on to say that some players who decide to enter the portal might’ve received bad advice. Frost also mentioned how he’s happy with the players he has now that are still committed to the program along with the newly transferred players.
“The ones that we still have in our building are the ones that we want,” Frost said.
Frost praises local talents
Before Frost spoke to the public, he held a short media conference. When asked about having the local products like Heinrich Haarberg and Matt Masker on the same team, he went into detail on finding the best quarterbacks in the state that are not getting multiple offers. Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert were examples he recruited when he coached at Oregon.
Masker walked on at Nebraska in 2018 from Kearney Catholic, and his former high school teammate, Haarberg was a three-star recruit and an early enrolled freshman this year.
“I’m excited about those guys,” Frost said. “Both come from the school I used to play in high school. Quarterbacks come from all over. It’s funny how it works with quarterback recruiting and if you’re a kid that gets plenty of offers and you become one of those highly ranked kids. We had a ton of luck in the places I’ve been with finding kids that might not have all that attention.”
Frost also confirmed that Brayden Miller, a former Kearney High standout, is not likely to play this season. The former Bearcat walked on at Nebraska in 2019 and was on the team in the last two seasons.
“He’s one of my favorite kids I’ve coached,” Frost said. “He’s got a lot of other cool interests. He’s going to take me to ride horses but I think he’s going to focus on some other things.”
Frost also values recruiting players from the state and how they are paramount to the program. It goes back to his old method in which he believes that walk-ons and scholarship athletes are not any different.
“First and foremost, they bring talent to the team,” Frost said. “There are good football players everywhere and there are good football players here. We don’t have the biggest population in the country so there are other places with more numbers of recruits. We love what we get from here. I’ve always believed ... Nebraska kids are going to care about it more, be a little passionate wearing red and white, and being at the University of Nebraska. We get a lot of good leadership from the kids in-state.”
Loesner pushes Husker basketball
Nate Loesner, the Huskers’ new assistant basketball coach, made his first appearance in Kearney during the Big Red Blitz.
Loesner joined Fred Hoiberg’s coaching staff in April and has worked with Hoiberg over the years during his time at Iowa State University (2013-2015), where he graduated, and the Chicago Bulls (2015-2018).
“Anytime you get a chance to see the people that are supporting you, it’s just an opportunity,” Loesner said. “I was once one of those boys that my parents would’ve brought along to an event. So any time you get to make an impression on people and get a chance to see the people that are supporting you, those are fun opportunities.”
Loesner said he is getting acquainted with the returning players. He and Hoiberg have been on the recruiting trail all summer and been getting some high-profile prospects. The Huskers signed Bryce McGowens, a five-star shooting guard from South Carolina.
Loesner likes the direction the basketball program is heading and believes Hoiberg can bring a Big 10 title to Lincoln.
“We went back to the nuts and bolts, laying the foundation systematically in place,” Loesner said. “Fred’s system works. I believe in it. We had it really clicking back in Iowa State and it will work here, too.