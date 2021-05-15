Ben Dinkel thankful former KHS teammate convinced SDSU coaches to recruit him

“He gave them my number, and I talked to them,” Dinkel said. “I sent them some film and that’s how I got recruited. If it wasn’t for Noah, I wouldn’t be here. I will always thank him for that and the coaches for giving me a chance. “

After redshirting his freshman year and being inactive the following year, Dinkel earned the starting job during the 2019 season. He punted 49 times for an average of 41.6 yards. His career-best was 75 yards.

After breaking out his redshirt sophomore season, Dinkel received the Jackrabbits’ Adam Vinatieri Award as Special Teams Most Valuable Player.

“I improved a lot mentally. When I first worked to get the starting position, I was struggling mentally,” Dinkel said. “We had a pretty good punter before me, and I felt a lot of pressure like big shoes to fill, and I was kind of messing around, and then I got it figured out, and I have really grown mentally in my game.”

KHS football is no stranger in producing NFL kickers and punters.

The last punter to play in the NFL who graduated from Kearney High, was Kyle Larson, who played four seasons in the NFL. Dinkel has hopes to play in the NFL someday and knows how to get there. He wants to master at least seven different punting styles.