Ben Dinkel thankful former KHS teammate convinced SDSU coaches to recruit him

FRISCO, Texas — Ben Dinkel was not highly recruited for football in his senior year at Kearney High, and it wasn’t his first aspiration until an ex-teammate put the word out for him with the South Dakota State coaches.
Two years later, he’s now the starting punter for the Jackrabbits and will be playing in the FCS National Championship game on Sunday.
Back in Kearney, Dinkel played all three phases of the game. Not only did he punt, he started at linebacker and saw some time at fullback. While he enjoys punting full time, he does miss making contact in the line of scrimmage.
“Obviously the punter is important to the team,” Dinkel said. “It’s not boring. I love playing punter and all that stuff, working on specific details. but I miss hitting people “
Dinkel also started for the Kearney baseball team at first base and saw himself playing college baseball. But he injured his shoulder, which required surgery, and he was never the same afterward.
“I could barely throw very well, and I couldn’t play the field very well,” Dinkel said. “I was pretty good at hitting, but my fielding side of it. I wasn’t up to par I guess.”
It was then when the South Dakota State came knocking on Kearney’s door. At first, the coaches were targeting former Bearcat linebacker Noah Urbanek. When they asked him if there was another Kearney player they should take a look at, Urbanek recommended Dinkel.
“He gave them my number, and I talked to them,” Dinkel said. “I sent them some film and that’s how I got recruited. If it wasn’t for Noah, I wouldn’t be here. I will always thank him for that and the coaches for giving me a chance. “
After redshirting his freshman year and being inactive the following year, Dinkel earned the starting job during the 2019 season. He punted 49 times for an average of 41.6 yards. His career-best was 75 yards.
After breaking out his redshirt sophomore season, Dinkel received the Jackrabbits’ Adam Vinatieri Award as Special Teams Most Valuable Player.
“I improved a lot mentally. When I first worked to get the starting position, I was struggling mentally,” Dinkel said. “We had a pretty good punter before me, and I felt a lot of pressure like big shoes to fill, and I was kind of messing around, and then I got it figured out, and I have really grown mentally in my game.”
KHS football is no stranger in producing NFL kickers and punters.
The last punter to play in the NFL who graduated from Kearney High, was Kyle Larson, who played four seasons in the NFL. Dinkel has hopes to play in the NFL someday and knows how to get there. He wants to master at least seven different punting styles.
He mentioned Sam Koch, former Nebraska Cornhusker and now a longtime starter for the Baltimore Ravens, and how he knows all types of punting styles that got him in the NFL.