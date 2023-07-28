Kearney High graduate Cal Higgins continues to get new experiences in the baseball world, including ones not on the diamond.

Higgins, a pitcher at Western Kentucky University, got the chance to play for the Eau Claire Express, a summer collegiate baseball team in the Northwoods League.

In addition to gaining pitching experience in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Higgins got the opportunity to broadcast his team's games on the radio as a color commentator when he wasn't pitching.

Higgins had done a few volleyball and basketball games back when we has at Kearney High, but was out of the game until he sat by the team's radio announcer, Noah Schwartz, on the bus.

Schwartz and Higgins established a rapport, and he soon was on the radio. After doing a few games on the radio, Higgins was "called up to the big league" and was announcing the games on the team's official livestream.

"I got to add so much more depth, I was able to add things about players from the clubhouse that fans wouldn't know," Higgins said. "Stuff the fans wouldn't know unless they personally looked them up,"

A few other players jumped into the fray, but Schwartz still called Higgins the best he'd worked with all summer.

Higgins would love to return to the booth in some capacity, eyeing it as a side gig in the future he could do whenever available.

Higgins was recommended to the Express by his college coach, who had worked with other coaches on the staff, leading to him spending the summer in upstate Wisconsin.

While Higgins had played summer ball in Florida a year before, this brought in a slew of new experiences. Such as a more streamlined talent pool and league structure, and staying with a host family for the first time after staying in a condo in Florida.

"My host family was amazing, I'm definitely staying in touch with them," Higgins said. "They were so supportive, took us out to dinner and made us dinner at home so many times. That helped the experience. I know sometimes in the past guys would have host families who were strict and I was very fortunate with the host family I had."

The league also provided fun experiences outside of the game, with strong passion from the local fanbases.

Games are full of between-innings contests for the fans, like chipping a golf ball into a car tire or trying to hit a wiffle ball with a pool noodle.

Each game also has a designated "Beer Batter" and "ButterBurger Batter."

The Beer Batter is a randomly selected member of the opposing team's order, where if the home side strikes them out, beers are half off for the inning.

Similarly, the ButterBurger Batter is in tandem with local fast food staple Culver's, where if the randomly designated batter hits a home run the crowd gets a discount on the chain's signature ButterBurgers.

"Unless you play at an SEC school or a big time ACC school, you're not going to experience the hoopla of the crowd," Higgins said. "The Northwoods League keeps the fans involved."

The town as a whole made a good impression on Higgins. He was familiar with the area, having an aunt that lives in the Twin Cities suburbs in Minnesota, and was prepared for the small-town-with-big-city feel by living in central Nebraska.

"Eau Claire was about the size of Grand Island, but a lot nicer than Grand Island," Higgins said. "They had a nice big Scheels, which was my favorite part, because being in Kentucky, you only get Dick's Sporting Goods, which is low on the totem pole compared to Scheels."

Higgins only spent a month in the league, managing the balance of pitching experience versus unnecessary strain on the arm.

Next, he'll return to WKU for his sophomore season, rejoining a Conference USA that lost six member schools to the American, and gained four new schools as replacements.

Now, the schedule includes a lengthy road trip to Las Cruces, New Mexico for the New Mexico State Aggies, a daunting length to trek for a conference game.

It also loses a trip to Boca Raton, Florida, after the Florida Atlantic Owls departed, which Higgins was particularly looking forward to.

But on the positive side, the league's crown is more open for the taking, even with powerhouse Dallas Baptist looming.

With an important season approaching, the improvements from summer ball are sure to help contribute.

"The summer taught me a lot of things about how I need to throw and different mindsets facing different batters," Higgins said. "The thing I'm looking forward to this school year is continuing to work hard and improve myself."

Also joining the Hilltoppers this year is a teammate from the Express, with Higgins helping steer him toward Western Kentucky.

With a successful summer in the books, Higgins is ready for the school year.