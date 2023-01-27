Amherst's Reagan Gallaway to wrestle for Hastings College

AMHERST — Hastings College got a big win Thursday.

Amherst High School senior Reagan Gallaway, widely considered Nebraska’s top female wrestler, announced that she will continue her wrestling career competing for the Broncos.

“I just felt like I was at home when I was there,” Gallaway said. “(Coach Cara Romeike) and I have been together three, four years now. We have a bond like no other. We have a great group of girls at Hastings, and I’m excited to work with them.”

Gallaway, who is undefeated in her high school career and approaching her 100th career victory, will be pursuing another state championship next month at the state high school championships in Omaha.

Gallaway represented the United States in international competition last summer in France, a trip where Romeike was on the coaching staff.

“We ate so much bread together, it was insane,” Gallaway said. “We found out what we really were on that trip. We were with each other constantly. We were there 10 days, I think, and there wasn’t a point where we were separate. We just got to bond a lot and we got to share our thoughts and things on wrestling.”

That bond helped Hastings College get the inside track over places like Iowa, Colorado-Mesa, Iowa Western and Life University in Georgia, schools that were recruiting Gallaway.

Hastings’ proximity to Amherst didn’t play a major role in Gallaway’s decision.

“My entire wrestling career I’ve been traveling. I’ve been away from my parents for weeks on end so it wasn’t that much of a deal,” Gallaway said.

Romeike said she’s excited about signing Gallaway, and she’s more excited about the intangibles Gallaway will bring to the team than her wrestling skills.

“We’re looking for the best attitude. We’re looking for people that are going to uplift their teammates and push their teammates,” Romeike said. “Obviously she’s going to come in and be someone with a lot of experience. But I told her one of the main things we’re looking for is that you are going to help push every single one of your teammates to be the absolute best that they can be.”

Romeike said Gallaway was the first female wrestler she met in Nebraska. She noticed her during a tug-of-war competition as a wrestling camp in Kearney. She was the only girl in the contest.

“She was pulling everybody. She was pulling the whole weight of the whole thing. So her work ethic is definitely one of the main reasons why we decided that we were going to pursue her,” Romeike said.