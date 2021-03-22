Amherst’s Dakota Abbott jumps 51-6 to win NCAA Division II triple jump

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When Dakota Abbott stepped on the runway for his final jump at the NCAA Division II National Indoor Track and Field Championships, he knew he was a long way from practicing on the streets of Amherst.
He also knew he was a long way from first place.
He entered the finals in second place with 50-foot, 3-inch mark in the triple jump, and Lincoln University’s Kizan David had just jumped 51-2 1/2 to take the lead.
“it was a foot over my PR, so I was just sitting there wondering, how the heck am I going to jump a foot past my PR to beat this kid,” Abbott said. “He jumped 51-something and ... his teammates were going crazy. Everyone was going crazy and I just remember walking on (the runway) and seeing my head coach give me a nod, like, ‘OK, you can do this.’”
Abbott got the message and thought, “‘I need to stay calm. I can do this.’ I just sort of said a prayer to the man upstairs, stayed calm and ran through my phases in my head and everything came together.”
His last jump, a massive 51-6, earned the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs junior the national championship, the second in the program’s five-year history.
“I didn’t ever think that coming from this small town, I would actually call myself a national champion. .... It’s so awesome,” Abbott said.
Abbott had his share of success in high school jumping for the Broncos. He won the all-class gold medal in the triple jump as a senior in 2018 and was the Class C runner-up the year before.
Since then, however, he’s been jumping against people from all over the world.
“Everyone he competes against had better high school marks than he did,” UCCS track coach Ross Fellows, a Kearney High/UNK product said. “I look for those diamond-in-the-rough kids and he didn’t have a track. He had his mom drive him to the old Kearney High track and that’s what he did for practice. ... I knew he was going to be a hard worker and he was going to develop and he made drastic improvement right away.”
The first step was to get him in the weight room to build his strength and speed.
“Weightlifting was something I didn’t really get in high school. So that was something new to me,” Abbott said. “That played a huge factor into making me faster. I’m a lot faster than I was in high school. Incorporating that into the jump definitely helped me get to 50 (feet).”
Determination helped, too.
“I knew going into college that if I wanted to become successful, I had to work my butt off every single day: Getting enough sleep, drinking a lot of water, just the little things,” Abbott said.
He had several coaches, going back into high school, who told him he could clear 50 feet, but he didn’t start believing it until college.
Abbott first eclipsed 50 feet — a landmark for triple jumpers — during an indoor meet last year.
“That was huge, just to join the 50-foot club. Not very many triple jumpers can say they reached 50 feet and for me to do that as a sophomore, that was very big for me. I was excited,” he said.
With that under his belt, he had high hopes of earning All-American honors at the national meet last year.
Then COVID hit.
The athletes were already on site, practicing at the venue. Abbott had just finished a workout when he found out over social media the meet was canceled.
“It was a huge disappointment and a huge shock to everyone,” he said.
The chance that the season could end at any time hung over the athletes.
“We weren’t sure if there was going to be another indoor national championship or not so we got that mindset in the back our our heads that we were going to compete and go out and give it our all,” Abbott said.
There were COVID tests every other week. Practice schedules were altered to limit the number of athletes working out at one time. But Abbott said the athletes were thankful the school, the coaches and the conference allowed them to have a season because not every school offered that opportunity.
During the season, he put another 50-foot mark on the board to qualify for a downsized national meet.
“Only having 10 people at nationals was a big shock to everyone, Last year they took 16, so it was a lot harder to get into the Nationals this year. So it was an honor to be able to compete this year,” Abbott said.
Now, he hopes to build on his success.
The outdoor season is under way and he will be one of the favorites to win the national title in May. Then, he’s thinking about the Junior Olympics as he’s still only 20 years old.
“For track athletes their peak is usually 24. I often think about that, that I haven’t hit my peak yet,” he said.
