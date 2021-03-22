Amherst’s Dakota Abbott jumps 51-6 to win NCAA Division II triple jump

He had several coaches, going back into high school, who told him he could clear 50 feet, but he didn’t start believing it until college.

Abbott first eclipsed 50 feet — a landmark for triple jumpers — during an indoor meet last year.

“That was huge, just to join the 50-foot club. Not very many triple jumpers can say they reached 50 feet and for me to do that as a sophomore, that was very big for me. I was excited,” he said.

With that under his belt, he had high hopes of earning All-American honors at the national meet last year.

Then COVID hit.

The athletes were already on site, practicing at the venue. Abbott had just finished a workout when he found out over social media the meet was canceled.

“It was a huge disappointment and a huge shock to everyone,” he said.

The chance that the season could end at any time hung over the athletes.

“We weren’t sure if there was going to be another indoor national championship or not so we got that mindset in the back our our heads that we were going to compete and go out and give it our all,” Abbott said.