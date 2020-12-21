Class B Waverly hands Stars first loss

HASTINGS — Kearney Catholic found its offense too late Saturday in a 49-43 loss to Waverly at the new Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic.

The Stars scored 22 points in the fourth quarter – one more than they generated in the first three quarters – at Hastings College’s Farrell Arena.

Among those silenced by the undefeated Vikings’ 2-3 zone was Brett Mahony. The returning Class C1 second-team all-stater, a 6-foot-4 junior, had only nine points through three quarters and got to his season average of 21 by scoring 10 of the Stars’ final 12 points in the last 2:21.

The preseason Class C1 No. 4 Stars (5-1) led only at 5-2 on a Mahony 3. They trailed 21-19 early in the third quarter after a 3 by Blake Thiele before giving up a 16-2 run capped by 3-pointers from Cole Murray and Preston Harms, who is the sophomore son of former UNK standout Anthony Harms, now an assistant coach at Waverly.

“We wanted to know where Thiele and Mahony were at all the time,’’ Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said. “Mahony’s one of the best players in the state.”

Murray had 14 points for Waverly (3-0). Thiele had eight for the Stars.

n Waverly 49, KCHS 43

Score by Quarters