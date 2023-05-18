OMAHA — Jack Dahlgren is no stranger to battling back.

Returning from a hamstring injury that wiped his junior season, Dahlgren had his first shot to get his first state crown in the 110m hurdles final, an event he had the best time of the prelims in.

In the final, Papillion-LaVista's Jesse Malone emerged victorious, breezing to a 14.05, besting Dahlgren by .08 seconds.

That fueled a fire in Dahlgren, who had the 300m hurdles to go for a state championship.

"He was down about it, Jack's very competitive," Kearney sprints coach Steve Cherry said. "What doesn't kill you will make you a better man, and he came out hungry in the 300 and he did it,"

He would not be denied in that event, bursting towards the finish with a 38.05, marking a moment of relief for the senior.

His sophomore year, Dahlgren finished third in the 110m hurdles, setting up a bright future. That was derailed with hamstring issues his junior year, but in his final race, he got what he always knew he could do.

"It's been a long season, this race is not that fun, it's just relief," Dahlgren said. "It's long, going over hurdles doesn't make it better, and it was nice to have the 300 as a second life,"

In the race, Dahlgren kept up with the pack in the first portion, before turning on the jets toward the finish line.

He credits his coaches for instilling a "race to the next hurdle" mentality, which he had in his mind all throughout the race. Then, on the final stretch, he was ready to explode.

"I don't know what happens, I kind of see red and I just go," Dahlgren said.

That's not the only strategy Dahlgren and Cherry employ on the track. The two constantly tweak things about his form, with a focus arm movement and a different first step up to the hurdle helping him on the road to success.

Dahlgren is always receptive to Cherry's critiques, putting the trust in his coaches to make him the runner he wants to be.

That helped form a strong bond between him and Cherry, who sees Jack at football practice as an offensive line coach, and uses him as an example to the young runners coming up the ranks of the Bearcat program.

For his team on the day, Dahlgren alone scored 18 points, and was mobbed by friends, family and coaches at the wall after the finish.

"He's just a tremendous kid, it's going to be hard to walk away today after that one," Cherry said. "Jack's one guy I'll never forget. If I were to die today, I'd die a very happy man."