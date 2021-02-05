Canine Dominance: Loomis Wolves, Pleasanton Bulldogs advance to Fort Kearney Conference Tournament championship game

KEARNEY­— It came down to the last second Thursday night.

Elm Creek’s Skyler Gronewold came up short on a three-point attempt, which allowed the Loomis Wolves the 47-46 win advancing them to the girls’ championship game of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament on Saturday. Loomis will face top-seeded Pleasanton.

There were 12 lead changes in the game. Elm Creek had the edge at the end of the first quarter 16-11.

“I thought both teams had extremely high energy,” Elm Creek coach Mike Ford said. “Loomis just came out and I think played a phenomenal game offensively, knocked down a lot of shots. ... I didn’t think our defense was bad, I just think their shooting was better.”

The Buffs also had a difficult task of guarding Alexis Billeter, who was a rebound machine and recorded 19 points and 17 rebounds.

“She’s a kid that you’ve got to take care of her and she’s going to get her own ... she certainly had herself a game, and you know she also had some help from her supporting cast. They came out with a very good offensive game ... it was an entertaining game for sure.”

The game remained tight.

Elm Creek led 23-22 at the half.