Canine Dominance: Loomis Wolves, Pleasanton Bulldogs advance to Fort Kearney Conference Tournament championship game

KEARNEY— It came down to the last second Thursday night.
Elm Creek’s Skyler Gronewold came up short on a three-point attempt, which allowed the Loomis Wolves the 47-46 win advancing them to the girls’ championship game of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament on Saturday. Loomis will face top-seeded Pleasanton.
There were 12 lead changes in the game. Elm Creek had the edge at the end of the first quarter 16-11.
“I thought both teams had extremely high energy,” Elm Creek coach Mike Ford said. “Loomis just came out and I think played a phenomenal game offensively, knocked down a lot of shots. ... I didn’t think our defense was bad, I just think their shooting was better.”
The Buffs also had a difficult task of guarding Alexis Billeter, who was a rebound machine and recorded 19 points and 17 rebounds.
“She’s a kid that you’ve got to take care of her and she’s going to get her own ... she certainly had herself a game, and you know she also had some help from her supporting cast. They came out with a very good offensive game ... it was an entertaining game for sure.”
The game remained tight.
Elm Creek led 23-22 at the half.
The Lady Buffaloes started off hot led by the shooting performance of Ashley Brown, who had two points in the first half, but then knocked down a pair of threes and finished the night with 11. Then Loomis clawed right back by making a few 3s of their own led by Hanna Stewart and Samantha Schemper.
The teams combined for 30 points in the third quarter. Elm Creek was ahead 38-37 to start the fourth. Lani Meier of Elm Creek had 15.
Loomis got hot in the fourth quarter and went on a 7-0 run courtesy of back-to-back buckets by Schemper. It was enough for Loomis to secure the lead with 6:11 left. Whitney Bauer responded with a three-pointer of her own to close the lead to three. Down by one Elm Creek had opportunities to regain the lead but missed free throws, and Loomis hung on.
“Obviously, it’s always the goal to get to the championhip and see how we could fare against a really good Pleasanton team, but now our task changes to a really good Overton team,” Ford said. “So we’re going to half to play really well to play them toe-to-toe on Saturday.
Score by Quarter
Elm Creek 16 7 15 8 46
Loomis 11 11 15 10 47
Elm Creek: Whitney Bauer, 10; Ashley Brown, 11; Lani Meier, 15; Reagan Meier, 4; Morgan Sindt, 2; Haley Stone, 4.
Loomis: Alexis Billeter, 19; Georgia Crandall, 6; Jersie Hermanson, 2; Samatha Schemper, 11; Hanna Stewart, 9.
Pleasanton defeats Overrton to earn shot at defending title
KEARNEY— Not the most convincing game of the season for the Pleasanton High School girls basketball team but it was enough to take down Overton High School 41-31 at the Viaero Center on Thursday in a defensive battle.
The Bulldogs advance to the finals Saturday against Loomis. It is the fourth straight year for the Bulldogs in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament finals.
No player reached double figures for the Eagles.
Haley Fleischman, who got into trouble and eventually fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, finished the night with eight points, Rachel Ecklund also had eight points. Pleasanton was led by Chelsea Fisher as she finished the night with 11 points and six boards. Natalie Siegel was second with 10 points.
Overton struggled against Pleasanton’s full-court defense and committed 21 turnovers.
The game was tied at 13 at the end of the first quarter, but it became a defensive battle for the balance of the game. Yet, the Bulldogs had the edge at 19-16 heading to the locker room.
“We played hard and we were pretty sharp on defense at times,” Bulldogs coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “Offensively, it was a struggle, we couldn’t buy a basket. It always seems like it was a grind on offense. We ran a lot of stuff, trying to get things going.”
With the win, the Bulldogs now focus on the Wolves on Saturday and Arensdorf hopes his girls will continue to build momentum.
“We’ve got to get our confidence up,” Arensdorf said.
As for Overton, they will look to bounce back as they take on Elm Creek for third place.
“It definitely will be important to bounce back and I think these girls are ready to do it,” Overton’s coach Nicole Arp said. “I’m proud of the way we fought and I know they are going to go out and win third place.”
Score by Quarters
PHS 13 6 9 13 - 41
OHS 13 3 7 8 - 31
Pleasanton: Chelsea Fisher, 11; Natalie Siegel, 10, Isabelle Paitz, 9; Kaci Pierce, 6; Katy Lindner, 5.
Overton: Haley Fleischman, 8; Rachel Ecklund, 8; Paetyn Florell, 6; JoLee Ryan, 4; Maeli Meier, 5.