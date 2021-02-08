Bulldogs claim fourth straight title

KEARNEY — Same old Pleasanton, just a different year.
For the fourth consecutive season, the Pleasanton girls basketball team claimed the Fort Kearny Conference title after dominating Loomis 61-26.
Pleasanton was not so pleasant on the Wolves in the second half of Saturday’s game at the Viaero Center. Matter of fact, the Bulldogs outscored the Wolves 35-9 in the final two quarters and Loomis had no answer offensively to get past the Bulldogs’ aggressive press.
“We had trouble getting our offensive sets,” Loomis coach Derek Billeter said.”It has something to do with their defensive pressure and their length. We try to find different sets and we have a tough time getting the girls in the right spots. Some of it had something to do with them being physical. They were physical with us and we couldn’t get in our sets and couldn’t get in our entry passes.”
Loomis gave away 29 turnovers, most of them came off a deflection. The Bulldogs didn’t give an inch and pounced on the ball on all of Loomis’ ball handlers.
“We wanted to get deflections,” Bulldogs coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “They didn’t always result in layups in the first half. It seemed like it was tough, but in the second half, we started breaking it open, especially that early third quarter. It really went our way.”
Pleasanton had three players in double figures. Natalie Siegel led the way with 18 points and Arensdorf was impressed by the senior’s performance.
“She’s consistent every night. I know what we’re getting from Natalie,” Arensdorf said. “She’s in charge of the other team’s best player. She can handle the ball. She’s not going to turn the ball over. She knows what’s going on out there. She’s definitely one of our most important players on the court every single night.
“She can score. People don’t see that but you saw that tonight. She’s just as good as the other girls in scoring for sure.”
Kaci Pierce added 13 points and Isabelle Paitz picked up 11.
Alexis Billeter was Loomis’ top performer as she led with 14 points and three blocks. However, she got into foul trouble early on but still managed to stay in the game, giving the Wolves hope of catching up.
After leading 26-17 at halftime, the Bulldogs went on 15-0 run. The Wolves couldn’t recover after that. Pleasanton led the entire game.
Pleasanton 61, Loomis 26
Score by Quarters
Pleasanton (20-1)14 12 17 18 — 61
Loomis (11-10) 8 9 5 4 — 26
Pleasanton: Natalie Siegel 18, Kaci Pierce 13, Isabelle Paitz 11, Katy Lindner 6, Chelsea Fisher 6, Jaycee Flood 4,.Hailey Mollring 2, Lauren Smith 2
Loomis : Alexis Billeter 14. Georgia Crandall 5, Samantha Schemper 4, Jersie Hermanson 3.