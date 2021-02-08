Bulldogs claim fourth straight title

KEARNEY ­— Same old Pleasanton, just a different year.

For the fourth consecutive season, the Pleasanton girls basketball team claimed the Fort Kearny Conference title after dominating Loomis 61-26.

Pleasanton was not so pleasant on the Wolves in the second half of Saturday’s game at the Viaero Center. Matter of fact, the Bulldogs outscored the Wolves 35-9 in the final two quarters and Loomis had no answer offensively to get past the Bulldogs’ aggressive press.

“We had trouble getting our offensive sets,” Loomis coach Derek Billeter said.”It has something to do with their defensive pressure and their length. We try to find different sets and we have a tough time getting the girls in the right spots. Some of it had something to do with them being physical. They were physical with us and we couldn’t get in our sets and couldn’t get in our entry passes.”

Loomis gave away 29 turnovers, most of them came off a deflection. The Bulldogs didn’t give an inch and pounced on the ball on all of Loomis’ ball handlers.