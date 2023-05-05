KEARNEY — In the opening round of districts, Kearney drew Omaha Benson, a team with a 1-18 record. The Bearcats flipped the record on the Bunnies, winning 18-1.

Omaha Benson, who restarted its dormant program a year ago, did set the tone with a one-run top of the first and holding Kearney to two runs in the bottom of the first.

"I'm glad the game started out the way it did," Kearney head coach Brad Archer said. "Credit to Benson, they were able to put a run on the board. Our guys were kinda loose pregame and that told them they need to get going here,"

After the first, the game got out of hand. Kearney scored seven runs in the second and eight in the third. All nine of Kearney's starting batters scored in the game.

Kole Throckmorton had the best day at the dish, notching a team-high three hits and three RBIs. Two of Throckmorton's hits were doubles.

Griffin Novacek notched two RBIs on Kearney's only triple, which cleared the right fielder's head.

It wasn't until Kearney's fifth run where it got its first run off of a hit, with two sacrifice flies a walk and wild pitch scoring the first four.

After Nolan Smith's single scored one, Kegan Brand doubled in two more. which Throckmorton followed up with his own two-run double.

The Bearcats scored eight runs on three hits in the third.

Rhett Mundorf pitched the whole game for Kearney, throwing five innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven.

"He did exactly what we wanted him to do," Archer said.

Getting through the game with one pitcher was a goal of Archer's, keeping arms fresh for the next round of districts.

Bryce Andersen will start for Kearney when it faces 18-9 Bellevue West on Saturday in Papillion at Papillion-LaVista South.

"We're going to have to play one of our better games of the year in the first and second game tomorrow," Archer said. "It's up to us to play defense, on a dirt field that's tougher than we think, so we have to be ready to go defensively,"

The win was Archer's last time coaching Kearney High at Memorial Field, with t-shirts celebrating his tenure being sold postgame with a minimalist portrait of his signature goatee and sunglasses.

Although Archer isn't celebrating quite yet.

"I haven't really thought about it to be honest with you," Archer said. "I've been trying to get scouting reports finished up and then doing my best to get this group of kids to the state tournament."