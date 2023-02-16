LAPORTE, Ind. — Zipping by on a scooter to arrive first at historic Marsch Gymnasium a half-hour before practice was a tall man who seemed eager to get on the basketball court.

La Lumiere senior Gus Yalden, a University of Wisconsin men’s basketball signee, was reporting for duty. He was the first to arrive on the court in his practice gear with a smile from ear-to-ear. He had plenty of reasons to be excited for practice.

Yalden broke his fifth metatarsal in January of his sophomore season (2021) at IMG Academy. He sat in a cast for a month when an X-ray revealed there was no healing. He had surgery, which included a screw and bone graft to fix the fracture, except he still wasn’t healing properly.

He returned to the AAU scene but his foot started aching while playing on and off, and it eventually led to him being unable to walk. A new X-ray showed a nonunion of the surgically repaired Jones fracture, so he took time off and returned to the elite EYBL Peach Jam event in Atlanta.

In the semifinal game a kid landed above the nonunion, causing a pop and a greater fracture line and spiral fracture up the bone.

“It was miserable. I hated every second of it. I didn’t know when I was going to be back,” Yalden said. “I didn’t know if I was ever going to be back. It took a really big emotional toll on me.”

Orthopedic specialist Dr. Martin J. O’Malley performed the next surgery in New York. But Yalden’s junior year at the Asheville School in North Carolina was on and off as he continued to recover from the procedure.

“Honestly, it made me a better player, it made me work harder and it made me realize how valuable school is. Because when the ball stops bouncing, you’ve got to find something to do,” Yalden said. “And when I got injured, I realized that it could be any second. So no matter what if I can make it to the NBA or not. I need to have a backup plan.”

La Lumiere coach Pat Holmes said that the Lakers took it slow when Yalden arrived on the boarding school’s campus in August. But as Yalden got into their weight program, he slimmed down and has been feeling comfortable. The senior doesn’t mention his ankle anymore, but if there is some pain, they shut it down to not risk further stress reaction, Holmes said.

It has led to success as Yalden is one of the top players in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference — which features prep powerhouses Montverde (Florida), Oak Hill (Virginia) and Sunrise Christian (Kansas), among others.

Yalden is second in scoring at 16.6 points per game and is fourth in rebounding at 6.3 rebounds per game. He is converting 55.1% of field goal attempts and averages a made 3-pointer per game through nine contests.

Yalden is rated the No. 100 recruit nationally in his class by 247Sports’ composite rankings and No. 104 nationally by Rivals. Each service, plus ESPN, rate Yalden a four-star recruit.

Mother was an assistant coach at UNK

Yalden is the son of Freddy Susnar Yalden, who starred at Beaver Dam Wayland Academy. She was the program’s tennis MVP in 1981-82 and girls basketball MVP in 1982-83 after leading the conference in rebounds.

She returned to the school and coached girls basketball from 1998-2001, which included a conference championship in 2000. Since then, her coaching career ventured across the country with stops at Waupaca High School, the Calvert (Maryland) School and Foxcroft (Virginia) School, Tiffin (Ohio) University, Ripon College and Nebraska-Kearney.

Wherever she traveled, along went Gus Yalden.

“I grew up in the gym. … I don’t remember it. But there’s pictures of me going into the gym, bouncing the ball around,” Gus Yalden said. “And then there’s a picture in our house framed. I was dribbling the ball one day and it bounced off my face and there’s a picture of me with a big bloody face at the University of Minnesota team camp. And I think that’s just awesome.”

La Lumiere is not a typical high school. While it is still a four-year school, the Lakers’ basketball program does not compete in Indiana’s state association and instead is a powerhouse that has competed at the national tournament.

Playing with and against the top prospects in the country has helped Yalden’s development, and so has growing up as a coach’s son.

“I kind of figured out what it was like to be a Division I athlete before I was even in elementary school,” he said. “Now, as an ex-coach, she knows more than I do. So we watch film together, we talk about the games, we talk about plays, we talk about what’s working and what’s not (and) we talk about what I need to fix. Having my mom be my coach, she’s also like my personal trainer, so she helps me with almost everything I do.”

5 states in 5 years

Gus Yalden has attended schools in California, North Carolina, Florida and Indiana after growing up in Appleton. He was quick to offer his Wisconsin football takes and thoughts on the Packers, and is excited to return to the Badger State with a newfound perspective.

“I think that what’s given me the advantage is that no one can say that they’ve done what I’ve done,” Gus Yalden said. “So like when people talk to me, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ve lived here. I’ve experienced this. I’ve experienced that.’ So I think as much as it’s been difficult to bounce around, like I’ve had some really good experiences, and I wouldn’t take it back for anything.”

He was reminded of his home when attending the Badgers’ 64-59 victory over Michigan. He was on hand for freshman Connor Essegian, an Indiana native, to set a career high with 23 points.

A gifted passer, and finally healthy, Yalden has many reasons to be excited about his time in Madison, but Essegian’s night emphasized that.

Said Yalden: “All I can say is that Connor Essegian and I are going to be dangerous; very, very dangerous.”