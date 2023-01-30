Wilcox-Hildreth girls avoid upset, advance to semifinals in FKC Tournament

WILCOX — With 6.2 seconds to play, the Elm Creek girls had the ball and chance to upset second-seeded Wilcox-Hildreth in the first round of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament.

But the Buffs couldn't convert and the Falcons held on for a 37-36 victory and will advance to the semifinals for only the third time in school history.

After scoring 16 points in the first quarter, the Falcons' offense went stagnant, putting up only 21 points through the final three quarters.

“They (Elm Creek) do a great job of being very physical,” said Wil-Hil coach Cody Whipkey. “They don’t make it easy on you.

"We got off to a hot start and I think we let our foot off the gas just a little bit. I think we got a little fatigued, too. In the first quarter we were riding all the adrenaline and when that adrenaline wore off we were gassed.”

The closing minutes of play featured several lead changes and turnovers from both sides. Down 33-31, Wilcox-Hildreth’s Sarah Jensen capitalized on a 3-point play with a layup and free throw to give the Falcons (15-4) the lead.

Elm Creek (9-10) immediately responded with a 3-point play of its own after Lani Meier made a layup through contact and converted the free throw.

Following an Elm Creek turnover with 32.9 seconds remaining, Emma Donley, who ended the night with five points, made the game-winning layup for the Falcons.

“I was extremely proud of the way they continued to fight until the end,” Whipkey said. “Obviously things weren’t pretty, but we stuck with it. I was really proud of our situational awareness. It could’ve been really easy to fold when Elm Creek had all the momentum rolling, but we stuck it out.”

Jensen led the Falcons with 10 points and Cara Bunger had nine. Six-foot sophomore Madison Bunger added eight points, but was held scoreless in the second half.

Consistent full-court pressure from the Buffs made it challenging for Wilcox-Hildreth to ever find its groove offensively.

“We followed our game plan really well and shut down the people we wanted to,” Elm Creek coach Jadyn High said. “They’re a very good offensive team, so for us to be able to take away what they want to do with their bigs and posts, that was awesome.”

Elm Creek’s two impact players were Meier, who finished with 12 points, and Ashley Bauer, who scored 11.

The one-point defeat was a step in the right direction for the Buffaloes after losing to Wilcox-Hildreth 47-35 earlier in the season. While it was a loss, Elm Creek wants to continue playing with the same levels of intensity going forward.

“I told the girls that we are doing all the right things at the right time,” High said. “If we keep playing like that for these last couple of weeks and as we go into districts, really good things are going to happen. I want us to keep working together and put the ball in the basket a little bit more.”

Wilcox-Hildreth will now have a rematch versus Amherst (14-5) at 7:30 p.m. in Holdrege on Thursday. The Falcons recently fell to the Broncos 46-38 on Jan. 21.

“We belong in the semifinals,” Whipkey said. “We’re a two seed for a reason. We’ve built the resume that we’ve built, and it hasn’t been by accident. We’ve played good teams and won tough games, we just have to get it in our heads that we belong here. We have to play confidently and not hesitantly. Obviously the last four teams that are in this thing are really good, but so are we. We have to have that mindset that we are.”