Weekend Prep Highlights

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amherst ended Wilcox-Hildreth’s 11-game win streak Saturday night, building a double-digit lead in the first half. Hannah Herrick led the Broncos with 17 points and Grace John followed with 12. Sarah Jensen and Madison Bunger scored 13 apiece for the Falcons.

Overton’s Natalie Wood and JoLee Ryan scored 12 and 10 points respectively to lead the Eagles to a 51-40 win over Ansley/Litchfield. Kaylee Rohde had 14 points for the Spartans.

Three Pleasanton girls scored in double digits as the Bulldogs defeated Kenesaw 57-41. Natalie Rasmussen led the way with 17 points, Regan Weisdorfer chipped in 13 and JayCee Flood scored 12.

Three players scored in double figures to lead S-E_M to a 47-38 win over Silver Lake. Mikah O’Neill logged a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Jaycelyn Hoos added 11 points and Katelynn Reiter netted 10 points for S-E-M.

Ravenna jumped out to a 46-10 lead at halftime and went on to beat Arcadia/Loup City 60-17. Four Bluejays Tori Sklenar with 15, Morgyn Fiddelke with 14, Kennedy Hurt with 13 and Claire Coulter with 10 scored in double figures.

Madison Bunger scored 16 points and Cara Bunger had 12 in Wilcox-Hildreth’s 51-24 win over Axtell on Friday. Lexie Eckhoff led Axtell with 14 points.

BOYS BASKETBALLJravin Suck netted 16 points and Joel Katzburg scored 13 to lead Kenesaw to a 59-50 win over Pleasanton. Treven Wendt paced the Bulldogs with 18 points and Blake Wilson had 10.

Riley Bombeck ripped the nets for 26 points and Ashton Simmons added 16 as Shelton held off Wood River 60-57. Caleb Paulk led the Eagles with 27 points and Waylon Cronk chipped in 11.

Thirteen players scored for Elm Creek in the Buffaloes’ 74-37 win over Franklin. Carter Erickson led the way with 11 points and Quin Oberg followed with 10. Miles Cleveland led the Flyers with 15 points.

Carter Erickson scored 22 points, 16 in the first half, to lead Elm Creek to a 66-46win over Pleasanton. Trent Watkins added 13 points and Isaiah Quintana had 10 for Elm Creek. Pleasanton’s Treven Wendt led all scorers with 25 points

Carson Lindau scored 19 points to lead Axtell to a 66-35 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. For the Falcons, Micah Johnson had 14 points and Grayson Sheen netted 10.

Loomis’ Wes Trompke scored 26 points, Ben Trompke added 18 and Cale Nelson had 16 in a 75-51 win over Hi-Line.

DIVINGBen Knoell finished third at the Ralson Diving Invitational with an 11-dirve score of 375.15. The Bearcats Ian Hanson was seventh (330.60). Zach Shaddy of Bellevue West won the competition with a 412.95 score. Olivia Paysen was Kearney’s top placer in the girls’ event, finishing 16th.

WRESTLINGAquinas Catholic won the Centennial Conference championship on Saturday, scoring 262.5 points to runner-up Bishop Neumann’s 156.5. Kearney Catholic finished 10th with 24 points. The Stars’ Clay Rasmussen finished third at 126 pounds while Sam Luther was fourth at 138 and Carter Lawrence was fifth at 106.

Bennington won the 16-team John Higgins Lexington Invitational with North Platte second. Lexington finished sixth, Minden ninth and Holdrege 15th. Daulton Keuhn of Minden won the 285-pound class to improved to 33-5.

In the girls’ portion of the Lexington tournament, Amherst’s Carsyn McBride (105) and Reagan Gallaway (140), Lexington’s Fransisca Walsh (110), Kalli Sutton (155) and McKenzie Furgison (190) claimed gold medals.

St. Paul won the LouPlatte Conference title with 169.5 points to runner-up Ord’s 145. Ravenna was fourth and Gibbon fifth. Garrett Wedemeyer of Ravenna won the 126-pound championship with teammate Thomas Psota (37-2) winning the 285-pound class. Gibbon’s Roman Kolbet, now 11-1, won the 182-pound title.