Weekend Basketball Highlights

GIRLS BASKETBALL

— Wilcox-Hildreth stretched its win streak to eight games with a 42-16 win over Kenesaw on Friday and a 47-35 win over Elm Creek on Saturday. Madison Bunger had 19 points and 15 rebounds against Elm Creek. Claire Ortgiesen had 11 points against Elm Creek. Sarah Jensen led the Falcons against Kenesaw with 18 points and Keatelyn Bunger netted 11.

— Overton improved to 9-2 with a 60-31 win over Maxwell. JoLee Ryan grabbed 21 rebounds and scored 17 points for the Eagles. Ashlynn Florell had another big game, scoring 20 points.

— Southern Valley started fast and went on to beat Bertrand 51-26 with Ann Bose scoreing 25 points for the Eagles. Katelyn Evans led Bertrand with 10 points.

— Guard Tori Sklenar had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ravenna to a 62-45 win over Wood River. Sarah McKeon added 16 points and Kennedy Hurt followed with 15 for the Bluejays. Macie Peters led Wood River with 18 points.

BOYS

— Southern Valley held off Bertrand 46-41 Saturday night with Matt Hendersen scoring 13 points for the Eagles. Chonsey Bieker scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds for Bertrand.

— Zach Lewandowski poured in 26 points to lead Ravenna to a 49-34 win over Wood River.

— Kellen Eggleston scored 22 points, 18 in the first half, to lead S-E-M to a 55-38 win over Axtell. Carson Lindau led Axtell with nine points.

— Blake Steer's 11 points lifted Kenesaw to a 55-32 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Micah Johnson and Graysen Sheen led the Falcons with 33 points apiece.

— Elm Creek jumped to a 24-2 lead over Wilcox-Hildreth on Friday and went on to win 67-35. Carter Erickson led the Buffs with 12 points Beau Knapp and Isaiah Quintana added 10 each. Friday, against Loomis, Elm Creek claimed a 62-48 victory with Erickson scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Trent Watkins chipped in 11 points and Nikk Brummels 10. Loomis got 17 points from Wes Trompke and 12 from Cale Nelson.