Washburn holds off UNK men 65-62

TOPEKA, Kan. — Junior guard Tyler Nelson scored a career-high 25 points and a last-second 3-pointer didn't fall for the University of Nebraska at Kearney as the Washburn Ichabods posted a 65-62 win Saturday evening in Topeka, Kansas

The snake-bit Lopers are now 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or less with two of the last three setbacks coming by a combined five points.

"I'm proud of our guys. I felt like they competed and this is only the second time in the last five games we lost the battle of the boards. They had 18 second-chance points and we turned it over a little too much ... they had 14 points off of our turnovers. That's your game in a nutshell," UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN Radio post-game show.

Now on a three-game win streak, Washburn (8-9, 5-6 MIAA) saw Nelson score 15 points above his season average. He had 23 points last week in a win over Pittsburg State and topped his previous career-best night of 24 by going 7 of 18 from the field and 8 of 9 at the line. He also had four rebounds and three assists.

UNK (2-15, 1-11) jetted out to an 11-4 lead with the Ichabods coming back to tie things up at 29 by the break. Washburn held its biggest lead, 48-42, with 10:45 to play but the Lopers promptly tied things back up in less than a minute. The Ichabods' lead never got bigger than four the rest of the way.

UNK super senior Darrian Nebeker went 1 of 2 at the line with 1:36 left to make it 61-58. After seeing Washburn miss two threes, UNK's Tom Connelly made 1 of 2 free throws at the 24-second mark. Following two more free throws by the Ichabods, Loper Sean Evans hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one.

Washburn guard Levi Braun finished the scoring with Nebeker seeing a contested 25-footer hit the front of the rim as the clock was winding down.

"We were trying to get Darrian downhill if we could. If he couldn't get a shot, (then) get to the paint and kick to somebody else," said Lofton. "They are a good defensive team so we weren't going to get a high-percentage shot. He's a senior and you want the ball in his hands."

Nebeker tallied 13 of his team-best 22 points in the first half. He also supplied seven assists and five rebounds, maintaining his conference lead in assists per game (4.8). Evans continued his recent hot stretch by having 19, making 4 of 9 3-pointers. He also grabbed a career-best nine rebounds. Finally, Connelly had a career-best 11 rebounds as well as four points.

UNK hosts three-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri on Thursday night.