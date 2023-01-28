UNK's best offense blasts Missouri Western

KEARNEY — A scroll through the top performances in the history of University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball reveals a lot of overmatched opponents.

NAIA foes, Christian conference soes, confidence-building foes.

Missouri Western, riding an 11-game win streak in the MIAA isn't one of those, but the Lopers lit up the scoreboard just the same Saturday afternoon, forging one of the best offensive performances in history.

Shooting 63 percent from 3-point range, 61 percent overall, even 86 percent from the free-throw line, the Lopers blasted the Griffons 91-55 at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The field-goal shooting ranks seventh-best in Loper lore and the number of 3-point field goals made (15) is tied for fourth. The 3-point shooting percentage was in the all-time top 10 until a couple of late missed shots.

The 3-point barrage started early. UNK hit 5 of 8 3-point attempts on the way to 28 points in the first quarter.

"They started out in a zone and it was important for us to stretch that zone and hit some shots," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.

The early spark came from sophomore Meg Burns. She nailed two 3-pointers and two 2-pointers in the last four minutes of the first quarter .

"That helped us get going," Eighmey said.

It rubbed off as Elisa Backes, Klaire Kirsch and Samantha Moore hit long-range jumpers.

"When you play that well, against a really good team, that obviously helps when you shoot it that well," Eighmey said.

Missouri Western (18-5 overall, 12-3 MIAA), down 28-8 after the first quarter, closed within 12 early in the second quarter but playing without leading scorer Brionna Budgetts, reportedly ill, soon trailed by 20 again. Then 30 as UNK continued to pour on the offense.

"I thought we did a great job working to get good shots, really quality shots. Again, that's really good execution and passing and attention to detail. When you take great shots, you have a better chance of making a lot of shots," Eighmey said.

Four players, led by 16 points from Shiloh McCool, reached double figures for the Lopers. Burns scored a career-high 15 points while replacing an injured Trinity Law. Burns hit 3 of 3 3-pointers.

"Meg Burns was huge for us. Obviously, she stretches the floor for us because she shoots the three so well," Eighmey said. "She was great from not just the 3-point line, on offense but she was reading the defense really well, got a some drives to the rim and a couple nice back cuts. She was phenomenal today."

Backes also had 15 points and Kirsch finished with 14. Kirsch was 4 for 4 from behind the arc while Backes was 3 for 5. Sarah Schmitt made 3 of 4 threes.

The victory moves UNK (20-3, 13-2) into sole possession of second place in the MIAA standings. It's the 21st time in school history UNK has reached the 20-win threshold.