UNK women's basketball team opens with win over Southern Nazarene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team sunk 12 3-pointers and used a big fourth quarter to get past Southern Nazarene, 75-53, Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

This was the season opener for both teams with the game part of the inaugural D2CCA Tip-Off Classic in Municipal Auditorium. The Lopers face 6th-ranked West Texas A&M at 11:30 a.m today. The veteran Lady Buffs dispatched of third-ranked Fort Hays State, 71-58, in another game Saturday.

UNK led for nearly 29 minutes but the Crimson Storm from Bethany, Okla., hung around thanks to 41% field-goal shooting and eight of their own triples. The Lopers entered the final 10 minutes leading 53-48 and tallied the first seven points to grab its first double-digit lead and never look back.

Elisa Backes started the fourth quarter run with her second of three triples. After Southern Nazarene missed two shots, UNK junior guard Trinity Law tallied a fast-break layup with another Crimson Storm miss leading to a bucket by junior point guard Sarah Schmitt.

The Lopers ended the day shooting 46% (28 of 61) with the 12 3-pointers coming on 28 attempts Last year, UNK had three games with double-digit threes.

Four starters – Backes (15), Law (15), Klaire Kirsch (14) and Schmitt (10) – scored in double figures.

Southern Nazarene, a 20-game winner last year, was led by starters Georgia Adams (14 points, eight rebounds) and Cassandra Awat (10 points, five rebounds).