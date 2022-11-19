UNK women win on the road at No. 11 Colorado Mines

GOLDEN, Colo. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team made 21 free throws and got 30 combined points from guards Klaire Kirsch and Trinity Law to knock off 11th-ranked Colorado School of Mines, 59-47, Saturday night in Golden, Colorado.

To beat the Orediggers, the Lopers (4-1) had to do it without leading scorers Elisa Backes and Shiloh McCool who were saddled with foul trouble all night. Both picked up two fouls in the first half and each was dinged with a third early in the third quarter.

The Lopers still led for 32 minutes even though Mines (2-1) went on a 12-4 run early in the game. Six Mines players scored in the first 10 minutes.

A bucket by UNK senior forward Maegan Holt made it 23-22 Lopers halfway through the second quarter and UNK wouldn't trail again.

Mines went 2 of 13 from the field and 3 of 10 at the line in the third quarter as UNK opened a 40-29 lead that the Orediggers couldn't significantly dent..

Mines shot just 33 percent from the floor and was 10 of 20 at the line.

The Lopers' 21 makes at the line came on 29 attempts (72%) with Backes going 6 for 6 and Trinity Law 5 for 6. Law had a team-best 16 points as well as three steals and three rebounds. Klaire Kirsch had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Starters Ashley Steffeck (11) and Jessica Rios (10) combined to score 21 for Mines with Sammy Van Sickle snagging 12 rebounds.

UNK hosts NAIA Graceland University of Iowa at 2 p.m. Wednesday.