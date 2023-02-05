WICHITA, Kan. — Junior point guard Sarah Schmitt scored a career-high 26 points and junior forward Shiloh McCool had another double double as No. 12 UNK Lopers rolled past Newman, 73-46, Saturday afternoon in Wichita.

The Lopers (22-3, 15-2) have outscored their last three opponents by a combined tally of 249-145 to push their win streak to nine in a row. UNK also moved into first place in the MIAA standings No. 7 Central Missouri (14-2) fell at home to No. 24 Missouri Southern, 70-69.

Central Missouri comes to the Health & Sports Center Thursday night.

"Winning is very difficult and it's not common but (the Lopers) make it look sometimes like it is," UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN Radio post-game show. "This group has won a lot but they are concentrating on getting better each day."

After a 21-0 third quarter run Thursday night at Central Oklahoma, UNK took the drama out of Saturday's game by going on a 13-0 first quarter run. That made the score 13-3 and while Newman (6-15, 3-13) hung around for a bit, the Lopers never trailed again.

With several of her teammates in foul trouble, Schmitt filled the scoring gap as she went 10 of 19 from the field and made 5 of 7 threes. She also had five rebounds and four assists. Her previous career-high of 23 came earlier this year vs. the College of St. Mary.

Schmitt and McCool had 10 points at halftime with McCool recording her fifth double double (14 points, 13 rebounds) in the last seven games.

After tearing up the nets the last two games, UNK got off to a cold start but warmed up in the second half to make 16 of 29 shots. The Lopers reached double figures in 3-pointers triples (10) for a third straight game, held Newman to 28% shooting and limited Jet starters to 21 combined points.

UNK's Klaire Kirsch contributed 12 points and nine boards, and Meg Burns supplied nine points.

Newman was led by Valerija Liokina with 12 points and Britney Ho with 11.